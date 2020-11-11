food

Courtesy of demara online

Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.

CLASSES

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcolorado ltd.com.

• Gourmet Caramel, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Cream Puffs, 2-4 p.m. Friday.

• Chinese Takeout, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.

• Harry Potter Desserts, 3-5 p.m., 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. Saturday.

• Mediterranean Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.

• Traditional French Macarons, 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

• Harry Potter Desserts, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 20 or 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 21.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Italian, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.

• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Thanksgiving Meal, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

• Truly Tasting, 4-hands class, ages 5 and older with an adult, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday.

• Meal Planning 1, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.

• Soups 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 18 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 19.

• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 19.

• Thanksgiving Meal, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Baguettes & Butter, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $50.

• The Ultimate Pumpkin Pie, 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, $75.

• Moroccan Meatball Tagine Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.

• Italian Night: Chicken Parmesan Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18, $25.

• Lighten Up Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19, $50.

• Sushi 101, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19, $55.

• The Bird is the Word, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 20, $65.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• How To’s for the Holidays: Turkey Techniques Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $35.

• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, call or go online for cost.

• Simply Colorado Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $35.

• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.

• A Holiday Brunch, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, $85.

• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Seductive Sicily, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.

• Urban Eats: Modern Thanksgiving, 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18, $90.

EVENTS

THROUGH DEC. 26

Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

Tags

Load comments