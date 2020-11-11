Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcolorado ltd.com.
• Gourmet Caramel, 10 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Cream Puffs, 2-4 p.m. Friday.
• Chinese Takeout, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 3-5 p.m., 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. Saturday.
• Mediterranean Brunch, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Traditional French Macarons, 2-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 20 or 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 21.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Italian, 9 a.m.-noon Thursday.
• Chicken Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Thanksgiving Meal, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Truly Tasting, 4-hands class, ages 5 and older with an adult, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday.
• Meal Planning 1, 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday.
• Soups 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 18 or 9:30 a.m.-noon Nov. 19.
• Southern Comforts, 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 19.
• Thanksgiving Meal, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Baguettes & Butter, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, $50.
• The Ultimate Pumpkin Pie, 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, $75.
• Moroccan Meatball Tagine Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Italian Night: Chicken Parmesan Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Nov. 18, $25.
• Lighten Up Thanksgiving, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 19, $50.
• Sushi 101, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19, $55.
• The Bird is the Word, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 20, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• How To’s for the Holidays: Turkey Techniques Online Class, 3-4:30 p.m. Thursday, $35.
• Pearl of India: Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, call or go online for cost.
• Simply Colorado Online Class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $35.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• A Holiday Brunch, 4-5 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Seductive Sicily, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Urban Eats: Modern Thanksgiving, 6-9:30 p.m. Nov. 18, $90.
EVENTS
THROUGH DEC. 26
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
