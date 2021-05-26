Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 6.
• Chocolate Tart, 2-4 p.m. June 6.
• Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, 4-6 p.m. June 6.
• Kids Cooking Academy, for ages 6-10, June 8-11.
• Junior Chefs Cooking Academy, for ages 10-14, June 8-11.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Perfect Picnic, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Burger Blast, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Chicken Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. June 2.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 3 or June 5.
• Pork Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. June 3 or 9:30 a.m.-noon June 4.
• Sweet Tarts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 4.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8 p.m. June 5.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• All Greek To Me, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Mousse Brownies, for ages 11-14, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $35.
• Chicken Cordon Blue online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Under Pressure: Beginners Pressure Cooking, 6-8 p.m. June 2.
• Backyard Birds Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m. June 3.
• Weeknight Grilling, 6-8 p.m. June 3.
• Lunch & Learn: How Grocery Stores Fool You, noon-1 p.m. June 4.
• Laurie’s Breads Around The World: Khachapuri, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 6.
• Summer Sauces online class, 6-8 p.m. June 8.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• The Artisan Chef — Cooking with Classic Sauces online class, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40.
• Couples Class — Caribbean Bites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $180.
• Simply American Cities — Beantown online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 4, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH JUNE 25
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Fridays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH AUG. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
