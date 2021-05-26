food

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

CLASSES

Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 6.

• Chocolate Tart, 2-4 p.m. June 6.

• Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, 4-6 p.m. June 6.

• Kids Cooking Academy, for ages 6-10, June 8-11.

• Junior Chefs Cooking Academy, for ages 10-14, June 8-11.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Perfect Picnic, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.

• Burger Blast, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Friday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.

• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• Chicken Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. June 2.

• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 3 or June 5.

• Pork Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. June 3 or 9:30 a.m.-noon June 4.

• Sweet Tarts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 4.

• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8 p.m. June 5.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• All Greek To Me, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.

• Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Mousse Brownies, for ages 11-14, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $35.

• Chicken Cordon Blue online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.

• Under Pressure: Beginners Pressure Cooking, 6-8 p.m. June 2.

• Backyard Birds Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m. June 3.

• Weeknight Grilling, 6-8 p.m. June 3.

• Lunch & Learn: How Grocery Stores Fool You, noon-1 p.m. June 4.

• Laurie’s Breads Around The World: Khachapuri, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 6.

• Summer Sauces online class, 6-8 p.m. June 8.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• The Artisan Chef — Cooking with Classic Sauces online class, 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, $40.

• Couples Class — Caribbean Bites, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $180.

• Simply American Cities — Beantown online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.

• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 4, $180.

EVENTS

THROUGH JUNE 25

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Fridays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

THROUGH AUG. 29

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

