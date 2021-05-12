Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Sourdough Starter and English Crumpets, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Cooking with Herbs for Beginners, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Mini Bundt Carrot Cakes, 10 a.m.-noon May 22.
• Easy Flaky Croissants, 2-4 p.m. May 23.
• Canning for Beginners, 4-6 p.m. May 23.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Guys Night Out, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Beef Expert, 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Courageous Carnivore, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Chocolate Desserts, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon or 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 19.
• Quiches, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. May 20.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. or 6-7 p.m. May 21.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 22.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, for ages 6-10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• African Curry No. 5 online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Cooking with Mustard & Vinegar, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 19, $60.
• Pasta Sauces with San Marzano Tomatoes, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20, $55.
• All About Vinegar, 6-8 p.m. May 20, $55.
• Italian Stromboli, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 22, $65.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Simply American Cities — Ol’ School San Francisco online class, noon-1:30 p.m. Friday, $40.
• Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $190.
• Couples Class — Korean Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday and May 22, $170.
• Sunday Supper Series — A Tribute to Anthony Bourdain online class, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $90.
• The Artisan Chef — Urban Soups and Salads, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 20, $85.
• Simply American Cities — The Windy City online class, noon-1:30 p.m. May 21, $40.
• Couples Class — A Backyard Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 21, $180.
• Couples Class — Italian Road Trip — Under the Rialto Bridge, 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 22, $180.
• Sunday Supper Series — Marvelous Morocco online class, 5-6:30 p.m. May 23, $40.
EVENTS
THROUGH JULY 31
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/ y522yqa3.
