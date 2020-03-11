food-whatscooking

CLASSES

Authentic Indian Recipes — 3965 N. Academy Blvd. Cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.

• Saag, 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Vegan Indian Cooking, 5:30 p.m. Friday.

• Cooking with Ancient Grains, noon March 18.

Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Boozy Baking, 5-7 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. Friday.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Vietnamese, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Vegetables, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday or 9 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Cooking 101 — Thank God It’s Fry-Day, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Classic Salads Americana, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.

• Eat Your Veggie Burgers, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.

• Pressure Cooker Conversions, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $65.

• Kids in the Kitchen — Knife Skills with Shepherd’s Pie and Over the Rainbow Fruit Tray, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.

• Soy Sauce, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.

• St. Patty’s Day, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $65.

• High Altitude, 6-8 p.m. March 18, $55.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• The Italian Pantry, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Couples Class: St. Patrick’s Day Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.

• Knife Skills 101, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday.

• Couples Class: Romantic Cozy Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

EVENTS

SUNDAY

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch — The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: 598-8667.

TUESDAYS

Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner — 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, downtown, $98.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yyj6uvqx.

FRIDAYS

Food Truck Fridays — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays, Colorado Springs Flea Market, 5225 E. Platte Ave.; csfleamarket.com.

Wine Tasting — 3-7 p.m., Broadmoor Wine & Spirits, 116 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free; broadmoor

wine.com.

The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 4-6:30 p.m., downtown, $68.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/yykcx79x. SATURDAYS

Italian Wine Tasting — 8-10 p.m., Fratelli Ristorante Italiano, 124 N. Nevada Ave. Reservations: 575-9571.

FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.

