Some events are being cancelled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Harry Potter Desserts, noon-2 p.m. Sunday or March 29.
• Cannolis, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; 6-8 p.m. March 27.
• Tiramisu, 4-6 p.m. Sunday or March 27.
Garden of the Gods Market and Cafe — 410 S. 26th St. Registration: 471-2799.
• Sensational Sauces, 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Middle Eastern Lunch: Anatolian Turkey, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• First Day of Spring, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• National Ravioli Day, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Maple Syrup, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Baguettes & Butter, 6-8 p.m. Monday, $50.
• Macaroni & Cheese, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, $75.
• Waffles for Dinner, 6-8 p.m. March 25, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Fifty Shades of Bacon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class: A Trip to South American, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class: Mediterranean Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• A Vegan Spring, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet - Seafood Centric, 6-9:30 p.m. March 25.
EVENTS
APRIL 1-4
Crab Week — The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive. Reservations: 598-8667.
APRIL 22-25
Wine Festival of Colorado Springs — To benefit the Colorado Springs Conservatory. Go online for a list of events: winefestivalofcoloradosprings.com.
FOURTH TUESDAYS
Argonaut Wine and Liquor Wine Tasting — 100 wines and appetizers, 5:30-8 p.m., Park Hill Golf Course, 4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, $30 in advance, $35 day of event. Reservations: Sheila Carey, 303-831-7788.
FRIDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS
Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m., downtown, $58.99. Reservations: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
