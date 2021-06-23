CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Canning for Beginners, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Gourmet Cookies, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Taco Fiesta and Margaritas, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Tiramisu, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Kid’s Pasta Making, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Charcuterie & Wine Pairing, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday or 10:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Sweet and Salty online class, 5-6 p.m. Friday.
• Bread & Jam, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 30.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Thai Curries, 5-8 p.m. Friday.
• Teens in the Kitchen: Knife Skills & Chicken Wraps, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
• The Spice is Right: Arabian Nights, 5-8 p.m. Saturday.
• African Curry No. 6: Tunisia online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Southern Lunch: Meat & Three, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 30.
• Grilled Flatbreads, 6-8 p.m. June 30.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Bring the Heat, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $170.
• Sultry Summer Pies, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $75.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Fridays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH SEPT. 26
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THURSDAY-SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Craft Beer Classic — Beer paired with adventure, Vail; vailcraftbeerclassic.com.
SATURDAY
Arvada on Tap – A Craft Beer and BBQ Fest — Arvada; arvadafestivals.com.
Reds, Whites and Brews in the Boat — Unlimited wine and craft brew tastings, live music and vendors, Steamboat Springs; redswhitesandbrews.net.
SUNDAY
Rosa a Palooza — Sip on more than 50 rose wines and nibble on food, 3-5 p.m., Homa Cafe + Bar, 415 S. Nevada Ave. Call for cost and reservations: 475-9700.
Email information at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.