Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Chocolate Tart, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Brioche Cinnamon Rolls, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Kid’s Cooking Academy, for ages 6-10, Tuesday-June 11.
• Junior Chefs Cooking Academy, for ages 10-14, Tuesday-June 11.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Pork Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.
• Strawberry Cake, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday or Saturday.
• Sweet Tarts, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday.
• Sheet Pan Dinners, 10:30 a.m.-noon June 9.
• All About Cheese 1, 5:30-8 p.m. June 9 or 9:30 a.m.-noon June 10.
• Bacon online class, 5-6 p.m. June 10.
• Savory Pikes, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. June 11.
• Brunch, 9-11:30 a.m. June 12.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Backyard Birds Lunch & Learn, noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
• Weeknight Grilling, 6-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Lunch & Learn: How Grocery Stores Fool You, noon-1 p.m. Friday.
• Laurie’s Breads Around The World: Khachapuri, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
• Summer Sauces online class, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
• Cobbler, Crips, Crumble & Cream, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 9.
• Grape Expectations, 6-8 p.m. June 9.
• Black Garlic, 6-8 p.m. June 10.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Breakfast Pastries, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. June 12.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Simply Mollusks online class, 4-5:30 p.m. June 9, $20.
• Around the World Meals in Minutes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 10, $85.
• Couples Class: Summer in South American, 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 11, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH JUNE 25
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Fridays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH AUG. 29
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
