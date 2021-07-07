CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Kids’ Cooking Academy, for ages 6-10, 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday- July 16.
• Junior Chefs Cooking Academy, for ages 10-14, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-J uly 16.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-noon July 17.
• Cooking with Herbs for Beginners, 2-4 p.m. July 17.
• Pasta Making and Wine, 4-7 p.m. July 17.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Bread, 10-11 a.m., 2-3 or 6-7 p.m. Thursday.
• Modern Mexican, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday.
• Crepes, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday or Saturday.
• Summer Side Dishes, 9:30 a.m.-noon July 14.
• Perfect Picnic, 10 a.m.-noon July 15.
• French Classics No. 1 online class, 5-6 p.m. July 15.
• Courageous Carnivore, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. July 16.
• Brunch, 9-11:30 a.m. July 17.
• Ladies Night Out, 5:30-8 p.m. July 17.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• High Altitude Cooking, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Dippity-Do, 6-8 p.m. July 21, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• A Mideast Feast, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Let’s Get Smokin’, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $85.
• Couples Class: An Evening in Barcelona, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Calling All Curry Lovers online class, 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Knife Skills 101, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 14, $85.
• Wine and Cheese Pairing, 4:30-5:30 p.m. July 15, $65.
• Couples Class: A Summer Dinner Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 16, $180.
• Secrets of Gluten Free Baking, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 17, $65.
• Couples Class: Mediterranean Tapas, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 17, $180.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 25
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Fridays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
THROUGH SEPT. 26
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
Email information for What’s Cooking at least two weeks in advance: listings@gazette.com.