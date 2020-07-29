Some events might be canceled because of COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Egyptian Cuisine, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Better with Bacon, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $80.
• Easy Japanese Noodles No. 2 online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Under Pressure, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5, $60.
• Herbs — Fresh vs. Drying, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, $55.
• All Up in Your Grill — Grilled Fruit, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7, $75.
• Teens in the Kitchen — Beginner’s Knife Skills, for ages 15-18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8, $40.
• Go Fish online class, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 11, $25.
• Thai Restaurant Favorites online class, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 11, $25.
• Middle Eastern Lunch — Anatolian Turkey, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Plant-based Baking, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Maple Syrup, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14, $75.
• Julia Child’s Birthday Celebration, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15, $80.
• Build-a-Buffet, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19, $50.
• Casseroles & Hot Dishes, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20, $55.
• Expert Grilling, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21, $80.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Grilled Pizza, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22, $35.
• Very Vegetarian online class, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 25, $25.
• Peachy Keen, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26, $60.
• Crumpets & Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27, $50.
• Italian Cheese, 1-5 p.m. Aug. 29, $100.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Italian Pastry, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — Mediterranean Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Craft Beer Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet — Seafood Centric, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
• Couples Class — Romantic Cozy Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
• Couples Class — Spanish Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
• Couples Class — Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
• Grillin’ and Smokin’, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26.
• Holy Cannoli — Classic Italian Desserts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Couples Class — A Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
EVENTS
THROUGH FRIDAY
Small Business Week Food Truck License to Eat — Purchase a License to Eat for a self-guided tour of local food trucks: tinyurl.com/y9v7ek7o.
THROUGH AUG. 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
AUG. 29
Pasta on the Porch — To benefit Tessa, 6:30 p.m. With pasta party kit, wine drawings, auction items and more. Go online for more information and to register: tessacs.org/pasta-2020.
