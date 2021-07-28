food

CLASSES

Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.

• Canning for Beginners, 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 8.

• Peach Crisp, 1-3 p.m. Aug. 8.

• Fortune Cookie Making, 4-6 p.m. Aug. 8.

• Charcuterie & Wine Pairing, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8.

The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.

• Beef Expert, 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday or 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday.

• Fish Fry-Day online class, 5-6 p.m. Friday.

• Moroccan, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday.

• All About Cheese 2, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Aug. 4 or 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 4.

• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5.

Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.

• Little Lentil Lupe Lu, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.

The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.

• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.

• Couples Class: A Silver Spoon Competition, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, $200.

• Girls Night Out — Summer Plates, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $90.

• Cupcakes and Cocktails, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 5, $75.

EVENTS

SATURDAY

Home Food Preservation — Pickling — Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $10. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.

AUG. 5

Denver Burger Battle — Auraria Campus, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, $59 and up. Tickets required: denverburgerbattle.com.

AUG. 6-7

Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival — Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.

AUG. 7

Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, food, wine and music, noon-8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park, $25-$60. Tickets required: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.

THROUGH SEPT. 29

Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.

THROUGH OCT. 30

Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.

Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.

Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.

