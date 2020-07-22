Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before attending, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• American Regional-Lowcountry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, $50.
• Summer Slaws & Sides, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, $55.
• Under Pressure, 6-8 p.m. July 29, $60.
• Egyptian Cuisine, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30, $50.
• Better with Bacon, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1, $80.
• Easy Japanese Noodles No. 2 Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4, $25.
• Under Pressure, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5, $60.
• Herbs — Fresh vs. Drying, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, $55.
• All Up in Your Grill — Grilled Fruit, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7, $75.
• Teens in the Kitchen — Beginner’s Knife Skills, for ages 15-18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8, $40.
• Go Fish Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 11, $25.
• Thai Restaurant Favorites Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 11, $25.
• Middle Eastern Lunch — Anatolian Turkey, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Plant Based Baking, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Maple Syrup, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14, $75.
• Julia Child’s Birthday Celebration, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15, $80.
• Build-a-Buffet, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19, $50.
• Casseroles & Hot Dishes, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20, $55.
• Expert Grilling, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21, $80.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Grilled Pizza, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22, $35.
• Very Vegetarian Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 25, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Baking at 5280, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — Oktoberfest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class — Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• A Vegan Summer, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 29.
• Italian Pastry, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 30.
• Couples Class — Mediterranean Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 31.
• Craft Beer Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
MONDAY-JULY 31
Small Business Week Food Truck License to Eat — Purchase a License to Eat for a self-guided tour of local food trucks: tinyurl.com/y9v7ek7o.
AUG. 29
Pasta on the Porch — To benefit Tessa, 6:30 p.m. With pasta party kit, wine drawings, auction items and more. Go online for more information and to register: tessacs.org/pasta-2020.
