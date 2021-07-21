CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Canning for Beginners, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Soft Pretzel Making, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Pop Tarts, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Danishes, noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Brownie Batter Doughnuts, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Beyond Knife Skills, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday.
• Puppy Power 1 online class, 5-6 p.m. Friday.
• Puppy Power, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday.
• Level Up, 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday.
• French Asian, 9:30 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8 p.m. July 28.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Do You Wanna Empanada, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Teens in the Kitchen — Sauce Intro, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, $45.
• Functional Knife Skills, 6-8 p.m. July 28, $55.
• Little Lentil Lupe Lu, 6-8 p.m. July 29, $55.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Pearl of India — Classic Indian Cuisine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $85.
• Couples Class: Bison and Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $190.
• Baking at 5280, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, $65.
• Couples Class: Italian Road Trip — Under the Rialto Bridge, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
• Sunday Supper Series: Tastes of Turkey online class, 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, $40.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, $85.
• Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 29, $85.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 10
Peachy Party — To benefit the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Guild. Place orders for Palisade peaches by Aug. 10 at cspguild.org/peachy-party.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/dining-farm.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
