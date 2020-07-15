Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
CLASSES
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Portable Party Platters, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, $55.
• Stuff it — Cookies, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Intro to Grilling, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• American Regional-Lowcountry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 28, $50.
• Summer Slaws & Sides, 6-8 p.m. July 28, $55.
• Under Pressure, 6-8 p.m. July 29, $60.
• Egyptian Cuisine, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 30, $50.
• Better with Bacon, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 1, $80.
• Easy Japanese Noodles No. 2 Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 4, $25.
• Under Pressure, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5, $60.
• Herbs — Fresh vs Drying, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, $55.
• All Up in Your Grill — Grilled Fruit, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 7, $75.
• Teens in the Kitchen- Beginner’s Knife Skills, for ages 15-18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8, $40.
• Go Fish Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 11, $25.
• Thai Restaurant Favorites Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Aug. 11, $25.
• Middle Eastern Lunch — Anatolian Turkey, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Plant-Based Baking, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Maple Syrup, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14, $75.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Cheese Boards and More, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — Tacos and Tequila, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class — Love in Paris, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Baking at 5280, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 23.
• Couples Class — Oktoberfest, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 24.
• Couples Class — Tuscan Temptations, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 25.
• A Vegan Summer, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 29.
• Italian Pastry, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 30.
• Couples Class — Mediterranean Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 31.
• Craft Beer Pairings, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
• French Macarons, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet — Seafood Centric, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
• Couples Class — Romantic Cozy Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
• Couples Class — Spanish Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 8.
EVENTS
FRIDAY-AUG. 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
AUG. 29
Pasta on the Porch — To benefit Tessa, 6:30 p.m. With pasta party kit, wine drawings, auction items and more. Go online for more information and to register: tessacs.org/pasta-2020.
