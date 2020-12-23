Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
CLASSES
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Korean Soups online class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 19, $25.
• Cooking with Miso online class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 20, $25.
• African Curry online class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 21, $25.
• German Schnitzel online class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 26, $25.
• Arabian Gulf Cuisine online class, 6-7 p.m. Jan. 27, $25.
• Albondigas Soup online class, 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 28, $25.
Judaism Your Way online classes — Denver, 303-320-6185, $36. Registration required: judaismyourway.org/cooking-classes.
• Mandelbrot (Jewish Biscotti), 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Noodle and Potato Kugel, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 5.
• Charoset from Around the World - Sephardic and others, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
EVENTS
JAN. 1-FEB. 27
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
FEB. 15
El Paso County Hobby Wine Competition — To benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers, $10 per wine entry. Registration required by Feb. 1: communityservices.elpasoco.com/hobby-wine-competition. Tentative wine tasting event, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 15, $20; 520-6977.
—
