Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Before going, make sure event is still taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcolorado ltd.com.
• Harry Potter Desserts, 10 a.m.-noon or noon-2 p.m. Sunday.
• Peach Crisp, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
• Creme Brulee, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 15.
• Truffle Making, 4-6 p.m. Aug. 15.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Herbs — Fresh vs Drying, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• All Up in Your Grill — Grilled Fruit, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Teens in the Kitchen — Beginner’s Knife Skills, for ages 15-18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $40.
• Go Fish Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Thai Restaurant Favorites Online Class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Empanadas, 3:30-5 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 12, $25.
• Middle Eastern Lunch — Anatolian Turkey, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Plant-Based Baking, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13, $55.
• Maple Syrup, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 14, $75.
• Julia Child’s Birthday Celebration, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 15, $80.
• Build-a-Buffet, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19, $50.
• Casseroles & Hot Dishes, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20, $55.
• Expert Grilling, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21, $80.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Healthy Lifestyle: The Mediterranean Diet — Seafood Centric, 6-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — Romantic Cozy Nights, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class — Spanish Tapas & Wine, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Couples Class — Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
• Grillin’ and Smokin’, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26.
• Holy Cannoli — Classic Italian Desserts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Couples Class — A Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Virtual classes. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Flavor Profiles for Plant-based Cooking, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 23, $10.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Email information top listings@gazette.com.