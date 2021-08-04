CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — 2609 W. Colorado Ave., call or go online for cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Canning for Beginners, 10 a.m.-noon Sunday.
• Peach Crisp, 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
• Fortune Cookie Making, 4-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Charcuterie & Wine Pairing, 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
The French Kitchen — 4771 N. Academy Blvd., go online or call for cost. Registration: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Sauces 1, 9 a.m.-noon or 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• All About Cheese 1, noon-2:30 p.m. or 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 10.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• All-American Chili 5-Ways, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 12, $60.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Cupcakes and Cocktails, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, $75.
• Couples Class: Exotic Flavors of the Polynesian Island, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, $180.
• Couples Class: Around the Spicy World, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, $180.
EVENTS
THURSDAY
Denver Burger Battle — Auraria Campus, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St., Denver, $59 and up. Tickets required: denverburgerbattle.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Beat the Heat BBQ, Brews and Chili Festival — Alamosa; slvbeattheheat.com.
SATURDAY
Vino & Notes — To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Teller County, food, wine and music, noon-8:30 p.m., Memorial Park, Park Street and Henrietta Avenue, Woodland Park, $25-$60. Tickets required: vinoandnotes.com/tickets-2.
AUG. 11
Wine4Prevention Wine Tasting — To benefit the Becky Baker Foundation, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wooglin’s Deli, 4750 Barnes Road, $15. Tickets required: beckybaker foundation.org.
AUG. 12-15
Vale Wine Classic — Vail, go online for events and ticket prices: vailwineclassic.com.
THROUGH AUG. 31
Food Truck Tuesdays — 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.; cspm.org.
THROUGH SEPT. 29
Dining on the Farm — Dinner al fresco, Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $150. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org/events /special-events/dining-farm.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Springs Craft Brewery Tour — Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays, $74.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/hxwuy2av.
Original Colorado Springs Food Tour — 2-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
Springs Signature Cocktail Tour — 3:30-6 p.m. Saturdays, downtown, $74.99. Tickets required: tinyurl.com/2xdwt2ww.
