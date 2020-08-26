Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Beforegoing, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Cinnamon Rolls, noon-2 p.m. Saturday.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-6 p.m. Sunday.
• Harry Potter Dessert, 2-4 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Sept. 5.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Crumpets & Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $50.
• Italian Cheese, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, $100.
• Quick Pickle online class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Curry of the Month online class, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Korean online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 2, $25.
• Simple Suppers online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 2, $25.
• Taste of Mexico online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 3, $25.
• French online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3, $25.
• Rise Up — High Altitude Baking Fails Fixed, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 5, $75.
• Immuno-Boosting: Rhizome online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 8, $25.
• Egyptian online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 8, $25.
• Roasted Pueblo Chiles online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 9, $25.
• Sensational Salads: Bahn Mi Bread Salad online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 9, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Fifty Shades of Bacon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class — A Cruise Around the Mediterranean, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Spanish Brunch, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Drive-Thru Fair Food — 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Colorado State Fairgrounds, 1001 Beulah Ave., Gate 9, Pueblo; coloradostatefair.com/p/ general-information/food.
SATURDAY
Pasta on the Porch — To benefit Tessa, 6:30 p.m. With pasta party kit, wine drawings, auction items and more. Go online for more information and to register: tessacs.org/pasta-2020.
