Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, craftedcoloradoltd.com.
• Cinnamon Rolls, noon-2 p.m. Aug. 29.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-6 p.m. Aug. 30.
• Harry Potter Dessert, 2-4 p.m. or 4-6 p.m. Sept. 5.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Casseroles & Hot Dishes, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Expert Grilling, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $80.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Grilled Pizza, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, $35.
• Very Vegetarian online class, 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, $25.
• Peachy Keen, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26, $60.
• Crumpets & Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27, $50.
• Italian Cheese, 1-5 p.m. Aug. 29, $100.
• Quick Pickle online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 1, $25.
• Curry of the Month online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 1, $25.
• Korean online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 2, $25.
• Simple Suppers online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 2, $25.
• Taste of Mexico online class, 4-5 p.m. Sept. 3, $25.
• French online class, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 3, $25.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
• Holy Cannoli — Classic Italian Desserts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Couples Class — A Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday.
• Couples Class — Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Fifty Shades of Bacon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
• Couples Class — A Trip to South America, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
• Couples Class — A Cruise Around the Mediterranean, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 29.
• Spanish Brunch, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
• Catch of the Day, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 31.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Virtual classes. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Flavor Profiles for Plant-based Cooking, 1-2 p.m. Sunday, $10.
EVENTS
THROUGH OCT. 15
Civic Center Eats — Gathering of gourmet food trucks, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Civic Center Park, Denver; civiccentereats.com.
THROUGH OCT. 30
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
AUG. 29
Pasta on the Porch — To benefit Tessa, 6:30 p.m. With pasta party kit, wine drawings, auction items and more. Go online for more information and to register: tessacs.org/pasta-2020.
