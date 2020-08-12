What’s Cooking
Some in-person may be canceled because of coronavirus. Beforegoing, make sure event is still taking place.
CLASSES
Crafted Colorado — Go online for location and cost. Registration: 247-2971, crafted coloradoltd.com.
• Creme Brulee, 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
• Truffle Making, 4-6 p.m. Saturday.
• Cinnamon Rolls, noon-2 p.m. Aug. 29.
• Traditional French Macarons, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-6 p.m. Aug. 30.
Gather Food Studio — 2011 W. Colorado Ave. Registration: 308-2992, gatherfoodstudio.com.
• Middle Eastern Lunch — Anatolian Turkey, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Plant-Based Baking, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, $55.
• Maple Syrup, 5-8 p.m. Friday, $75.
• Julia Child’s Birthday Celebration, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, $80.
• Build-a-Buffet, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 19, $50.
• Casseroles & Hot Dishes, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20, $55.
• Expert Grilling, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21, $80.
• Kids in the Kitchen — Grilled Pizza, for ages 11-14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 22, $35.
• Very Vegetarian Online Class, 4-5 p.m. Aug. 25, $25.
• Peachy Keen, 6-8 p.m. Aug. 26, $60.
• Crumpets & Scones, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 27, $50.
• Italian Cheese, 1-5 p.m. Aug. 29, $100.
The Seasoned Chef — 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasoned chef.com.
• Couples Class — Italian Road Trip — Romance in Rome, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Grillin’ and Smokin’, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
• Basic Skills Every Cook Should Know, 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 and 26.
• Holy Cannoli — Classic Italian Desserts, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
• Couples Class — A Global Cocktail Party, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
• Couples Class — Bison & Bourbon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
• Mastering Sauces, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 25.
• Fifty Shades of Bacon, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Aug. 27.
Vegan Cooking Classes — Virtual classes. Registration: jlgoesvegan.com.
• Flavor Profiles for Plant-based Cooking, 1-2 p.m. Aug. 23, $10.
EVENTS
THROUGH AUG. 29
Rocky Mountain Food Tours — 2-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, downtown, $58.99. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y522yqa3.
AUG. 29
Pasta on the Porch — To benefit Tessa, 6:30 p.m. With pasta party kit, wine drawings, auction items and more. Go online for more information and to register: tessacs.org/pasta-2020.
SEPT. 26-27
Chile & Frijoles Festival Throwback Fest — Farmers markets and Chili and Salsa Showdown, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Pueblo. Donated gate admission. In-person at farmers markets ore curbside pickup; festival.pueblochamber.org.