Recipes

Olathe Corn Soup with Chiles and Manchego

Yield: 4 servings

6 ears of corn, kernels cut off cobs; reserved

2 quarts chicken broth

1 Anaheim chile

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup shredded Manchego cheese

Procedure:

Roast the Anaheim chile directly over a gas flame or under a broiler until charred all over. Transfer the chili to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let steam for 5 minutes. Discard the charred skin, stem and seeds and cut the chili into 1/4-inch dice.

In a large saucepan, heat the oil. Add the garlic and onion and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the corn, season with salt and pepper and cook for 1 minute. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil, then simmer over low heat until the corn is tender, about 10 minutes.

Set a strainer over a large bowl. In a food processor, puree the soup in batches until smooth; strain it into the bowl.

Return the soup to the saucepan, add the half-and-half and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the chile and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the soup into bowls, top with the Manchego and serve.

Source: foodandwine.com

Summer Corn Salad

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

5 ears fresh corn, husked

3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

4 tablespoons pine nuts

4 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons good-quality olive oil

Salt and pepper

Procedure:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and lay pine nuts out on a cookie sheet. Toast them for 8-10 minutes or until just fragrant and slightly brown.

In a medium-sized pot, boil the corn until kernels are just soft, about three minutes. Place in a bath of cold water to stop the cooking. Once cool, slice the kernels off the cob and pour into your favorite serving bowl.

Toss in cherry tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, fresh chopped mint, oil and vinegar and mix until just combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Source: delish.com

Chicken, Tomatoes and Corn Foil Packs

Yield: 4 servings

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

2 ears corn, kernels stripped

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Fresh basil, for garnish

Procedure:

Heat grill to high. Cut 4 sheets of foil about 12 inches long. Top each piece of foil with a chicken breast, tomatoes, corn and garlic. Drizzle each with oil and top with a pat of butter. Season with salt and pepper.

Fold foil packets crosswise over chicken and roll top and bottom edges to seal.

Grill until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Serve topped with basil.

Source: delish.com