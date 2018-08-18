You’ve probably noticed how early our favorite Colorado crops have been showing up in markets this summer.
“What a crazy year we’ve had with Colorado produce,” says Alice Robinson, co-owner of Spencer’s Produce, Lawn, & Garden Centers.
“I’ve been at Spencer’s for over 59 years and have never seen Rocky Ford cantaloupes in June. Early crops went so fast. We’ve had Palisade peaches and Rocky Ford melons for over a month, and Olathe corn well before the Fourth of July. The veggies are well into their season — tomatoes, green beans, squash, cucumbers and eggplant. Last week, we got the first of the Bartlett pears, so I’m sure apples are right around the corner.”
Just in time for the rush of sweet corn is this tip to get the most out of the ears you buy. Debra McVicker, owner of Chef’s Table Colorado Springs cooking classes, taught a class last month on pickling but threw in this tip about shucking: Use the microwave to remove husks and silk and cook the corn, all at once.
“It works,” she said. “There are videos showing how to microwave corn unhusked, then cut off the stalk end and shake the clean ear of corn out of the husk, leaving the silk behind. You have to cut deeper into the stalk. You lose about 2 to 3 rows of corn. And use oven mitts.”
It’s a game changer. To witness the feat, check out tinyurl.com/ybbcmvh3.
And, if you have a recipe that calls for corn kernels cut off the cob, you can buy a corn stripper.
Or rig up your own gadget, using a Bundt or angel food cake pan.
These pans aren’t just for cakes. They also double as a handy, mess-free way to cut corn off the cob. After the corn is shucked (if using the method above, wait until it cool enough to handle), place the pointed end of the corn in the center hole of the baking pan.
Hold the other end of the cob, and using a sharp knife, slice down along the cob to remove the kernels, which will collect in the bottom of the pan.
If you missed the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival this month — the state’s homage to all things corny — you still can butter up and sink your teeth into this Colorado culinary star. Here are a few ways to enjoy summer’s favorite sweet crop cooked or raw.
Chicken, Tomatoes and Corn Foil Packs Yield: 4 servings 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts 2 cups grape tomatoes, halved 2 ears corn, kernels stripped 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons butter Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper Fresh basil, for garnish Procedure: Heat grill to high. Cut 4 sheets of foil about 12 inches long. Top each piece of foil with a chicken breast, tomatoes, corn and garlic. Drizzle each with oil and top with a pat of butter. Season with salt and pepper. Fold foil packets crosswise over chicken and roll top and bottom edges to seal. Grill until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve topped with basil. Source: delish.com
Summer Corn Salad Yield: 4 to 6 servings 5 ears fresh corn, husked 3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 4 tablespoons pine nuts 4 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 3 tablespoons good-quality olive oil Salt and pepper Procedure: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and lay pine nuts out on a cookie sheet. Toast them for 8-10 minutes or until just fragrant and slightly brown. In a medium-sized pot, boil the corn until kernels are just soft, about three minutes. Place in a bath of cold water to stop the cooking. Once cool, slice the kernels off the cob and pour into your favorite serving bowl. Toss in cherry tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, fresh chopped mint, oil and vinegar and mix until just combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve cold or at room temperature. Source: delish.com
