What makes a dish outstanding? For Dean Fearing, author of “The Texas Food Bible” and owner of the award-winning Fearing’s Restaurant in Dallas, it’s three things: savory flavors, sweet flavors and good texture.
Fearing offered his insights at the recent Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. He teamed with Michael Phillips, a World Barista Champion and director of cafe experience at Blue Bottle Coffee in California, for a cooking demonstration titled “Coffee Bean Meets Cuisine.” Fearing demonstrated several recipes he’d created to pair with Phillips’ coffee and coffee cocktails. And he promised, “No one is going to go to sleep with all this coffee.”
Fearing offered tips to get the bold savory and sweet flavors and great texture components from his recipe for salsa and a salad, which were part of a lobster taco.
To get the perfect texture from tomatoes for the yellow tomato salsa, use the meat grinder attachment for the Kitchen Aid mixer and a medium dice.
No yellow tomatoes at the store? Use red ones, he says.
Don’t skimp on the salt. “There’s only six ingredients in this salsa, but the most important one is salt. I have customers say, ‘Why does your food taste so much better than what I make at home?’ It’s salt — a lot of salt. It just makes everything taste great.”
Uses shallots instead of onion in the salsa. “Onion goes from sweet to strong flavor after setting for a while,” he said. “Shallots hold better and do not get overwhelming.”
Use maple syrup for flavor adjustment. “If the tomatoes are a little too acidy, use a drop or two of pure maple syrup,” he said. “It gives a touch of sweet if tomatoes are not sweet enough.”
Add the dressing — a simple vinaigrette for a jicama-carrot salad to dress the taco — just before serving. “The acid of the dressing will kill the crunchiness of the vegetables otherwise. You’ll lose all the crunchy texture.”
As for the coffee, “With cold brewed coffee, you can control the strength of the drink,” Phillips said. “Since you start with less cold water to make the coffee, it becomes a concentrate. Then it can be diluted to the strength you prefer when making a single cup.”
My first experience with cold brewed coffee was probably 20 years ago, when I experimented with the Toddy Cold Brew System. A pound of ground coffee was soaked in cold water overnight. The water, which turned into concentrated coffee, was drained from the grinds. This concentrated coffee was used to make the strength of coffee you desired. Why go to that trouble? Because it has 67 percent less acid than hot brewed coffee and is easier on sensitive stomachs.
I was interested to see how the concept had evolved. What I learned was that Blue Bottle Coffee uses high-quality, craft-roasted coffee beans to make little packets of coffee that can be brewed in small portions. My old Toddy system made enough coffee to pour a couple of cups a day for about a week. Blue Bottle Coffee packets can make single cups of coffee without having to make a big batch. Or, the cold brewed coffee can be purchased ready-to-drink from a package. Visit bluebottlecoffee.com to order packets, or shop for them at Whole Foods Market.
