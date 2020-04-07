Miss having a great beer outside? Well, you might not be able to sit on your favorite Colorado Springs-area brewery's patio, but they have you covered even during Colorado's stay-at-home order.

Here's a list of nine distilleries and breweries around Colorado Springs offering to-go services for their craft brews.

1. 1350 Distilling (520 E. Pikes Peak Ave.): The company is not only offering quick drinks to-go, but also selling kits so you can make your favorite drinks at home. Among the kits include an Old Fashioned, a Moscow Mule and a Classic Daiquiri. Who knows, you might just learn something while you drink. 1350 Distilling is selling its products Monday - Saturday from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Call for more info: (719) 358-6614.

2. Goat Patch Brewing Company (2727 N. Cascade Ave.): Kegs. That's all you need to know ... All jokes aside, the company is offering its popular beers in keg size for to-go pickup, along with single beers if that's more your style. Make sure to call 24 hours in advance if you want a keg. Goat Patch is selling all other single beers from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday - Thursday and noon - 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Call here: (719) 471-4628.

3. Storybook Brewing (3121 A N. El Paso St.): Storybook is offering to-go services on its popular brews from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. every day. The brewery often has food trucks out front to go along with your drinks, so make sure to keep an eye on their social media for those times. Call for more info: (719) 633-6266.

4. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company (2 E. Pikes Peak Ave.): This is a great option for an easy date-night. Phantom Canyon is not only offering drinks to-go but also an extensive food menu. Some of Phantom's popular favorites such as the phantom burger and beer pretzels are on the to-go menu. Phantom is open from noon - 8 p.m. seven days a week. You can order online or call: (719) 635-2800.

5. Colorado Mountain Brewery (600 S. 21st St.): Another great option for a full meal, the brewery is offering a huge food menu, as well as a great option for a family meal that serves four. It's also offering a wash-and-fill keg service. They are open at both locations from 11 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. You can order online or over the phone. For the Interquest location call: (719) 434-5750. Call: (719) 466-8240.

6. Fossil Craft Beer (2845 Ore Mill Rd.): The brewery is offering a wide selection of craft beers available for curb-side pickup. Fossil is also teasing new beers to come, so keep an eye out for those. Fossil is open Mon-Fri from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. (closed Tuesday) and noon - 7 p.m. on the weekends. Call for takeout: (719) 375-8298.

7. Cerberus Brewing Company (702 W. Colorado Ave.): Cerberus is offering a wide food menu along with its popular drink menu. It also offers a vegan menu which. As of now, they are open Sun- Thurs 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Fri- Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Call for takeout options: (719) 636-2337.

8. Distillery 291 (1647 S. Tejon St.): Distillery 291 is offering special deals on their full-size bottles as well as curbside pickup. You can order and pay online with their ordering system, and can even tip their bartenders ahead of time. Currently they are open from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. daily. Call for more info: (719) 314-5902.

9. Pikes Peak Brewing (1756 Lake Woodmoor Dr.): Pikes Peak Brewing is offering fantastic deals on not only six-packs but also to-go food packages. One of its deals includes everything you need to have your own at home barbecue with your family, including brats, chips, toppings, and a 6-pack of their craft beer. Call for takeout options: (