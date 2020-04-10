Even with Colorado restaurants having to close their dine-in facilities until at least April 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, several Colorado Springs-area favorites continue offering takeout and delivery options.
Here are eight options for takeout pizza:
1. Mod Pizza (various locations): Voted No. 1 in the Best of the Springs pizza category, Mod Pizza is offering curbside pickup as well as delivery at their locations. They're open from 11:30-8:30 p.m. every day. Check the Mod Pizza website for various locations.
2. Slice420 (2501 W Colorado Ave #108): Slice420 is offering its full menu with delivery and takeout options. It also recently expanded the delivery area. Guests are asked to order and pay online or pay over the phone. You can call: (719) 368-6977.
3. Louie's (various locations): Louie's is offering various takeout and delivery options at multiple locations including a "take-and-bake" option for those who would rather bake their pizza at home. Louie's offers a variety of gluten-free pizzas. .
4. Duca's Neapolitan Pizza (various locations): Duca's is offering takeout and delivery options from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at all of their locations in Colorado Springs. They provide gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options.
5. Joey's New York Pizza (various locations): Joey's is offering its full menu for takeout along with an extensive drink menu. Joey's gas a unique fruit-infused vodka double shot to go with pizza and sandwiches. A take-and-bake option is also available. You can reach both locations at: (719) 265-6922.
6. Bambino's (36 East Bijou St.): Bambino's has new restricted hours, but a full menu. They are open Sunday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They ask that customers place orders online or call ahead of time. You can reach them here: 719-630-8121.
7. Panino's (various locations): Although not an exclusive pizza joint, Panino's has a wide variety of gourmet pizzas. This is a great option for families with different ideas for dinner. Panino's offers sandwiches, pasta and other choices in addition to pizza. The restaurant does not offer delivery, but is open for takeout options at their locations from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
8. Fargo's Pizza (2910 E Platte Ave): Fargo's is offering their full menu of pizzas, pasta and sandwiches for curbside pickup Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. You can reach them here: (719) 473-5540.