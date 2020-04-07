With the city of Colorado Springs on lockdown, cooking every meal at home can be a challenge. Luckily, restaurants in the Colorado Springs-area are offering exciting and affordable meal options for takeout or delivery. Celebrate takeout Tuesday by supporting one of the many local restaurants that will be thankful to serve you.
Some restaurants mark the floor to designate where to stand while waiting for food, allowing customers to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Here are five of the numerous options for takeout Tuesday:
Ivywild Kitchen: "Inventive feel-good food for everyone to enjoy" is why Ivywild Kitchen is a favorite among local foodies. Savor the freshly-made sandwiches, soups, and salads in the comfort of your own home. 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 368-6111, offering curbside and carryout from 12 p.m.-7 p.m.
Shuga's: This popular downtown eatery is known for their spicy Brazilian coconut shrimp soup and karaage sandwich with saki ginger fried chicken. Unique traveling cocktails for pickup only, such as their lavender blossom martini, are a fantastic option for a fun night in. 702 Cascade Ave., 328-1412, 328- 1412, offering takeout and delivery.
Uwe's German Restaurant: For 34 years, Uwe's has been providing authentic German dishes at affordable prices. Customer favorites include: Jager schnitzel, sauerbraten, and goulash. You can also enjoy a traditional German beer with your takeout meal. 31 Iowa Ave., 475-1611, offering takeout from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Happy Time Korean Restaurant: Have you tried the fresh and tasty bulgogi dinners, noodle dishes, and stew soups at Happy Time? Locals rave about the huge portions and authentic Korean flavors. 5547 Powers Center Point, 282-2110, offering takeout only, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar: Burgers, grilled lemon chicken, and fettuccine alfredo are just some of the many options the whole family can enjoy. For each meal ordered, one meal is donated to an organization serving families in need. 7605 N. Academy Blvd., 445-5851, offering takeout or free delivery on orders of $25 or more.
Check out The Gazette's full list of Colorado Springs-area eateries, breweries and distilleries with to-go food, drinks and booze.