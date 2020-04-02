Colorado restaurants and bars are closed for dine-in service statewide through April 30 due to COVID-19. Many restaurants in the Colorado Springs-area are still offering take-out and delivery services. Supporting these local restaurants will not only get you delicious food but also a side-helping of gratitude.
Some restaurants mark the floor to designate where to stand while waiting for food, allowing customers to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Here are 5 of the numerous options for takeout Thursday:
- Adam's Mountain Cafe: Drive through the newly beautified 'No Mans Land' section of town when you pick up a delicious meal at Adam's Mountain Cafe. While they are vegetarian and vegan friendly, they have tasty options for meat lovers as well. 26 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1430, offering take-out from 9 a.m.-7p.m.
- Fujiyama Sushi: Downtown's finest sushi restaurant offers house favorites and signature rolls. From noodle bowls to the popular "Grinch" roll, there's something for everyone to love. 22 S Tejon St., 630-1167, offering take-out only for lunch and dinner.
- Bingo Burger: A local favorite, this burger joint has two locations in Colorado, including one in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs. Enjoy a burger and a creamy milkshake to-go. 132 N Tejon St., 418-6223, offering curbside pick-up from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- The Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant: Thai food lovers rave about their Pad Thai and soup variety. They have won gold for Best of the Springs several times because locals appreciate the authentic selection of Thai food. 2628 W Colorado Ave., 634-5025, offering take-out or delivery via DoorDash.
- The Chippy - Authentic Fish n' Chips: Enjoy hunger-satisfying British cuisine from this newly opened eatery. Authentic fish and chips, traditional meat pies, and real British sausages are a few of the many treats to savor. 3430 Austin Bluffs Parkway B, 212-5001, offering take-out and delivery from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
