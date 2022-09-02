Fonda fights cancer
Jane Fonda said on social media Friday that she has cancer.
“So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments,” the 84-year-old actor wrote in an Instagram post.
“This is a very treatable cancer," she added, "so I feel very lucky.”
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer that begins in the white blood cells and affects parts of the body's immune system.
Fonda said she has begun a six-month course of chemotherapy, is handling the treatments well, and will not let it interfere with her climate activism.
Harwood leaves CNN
CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said he's exiting the news channel, an abrupt departure that comes amid other CNN changes.
“Today's my last day at CNN,” Harwood said in a tweet posted Friday. He said he was proud of the work and called himself “lucky to serve the best in American media," including stints at the St. Petersburg Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC and CNN.
Last month, CNN canceled its weekly “Reliable Sources” media analysis show after three decades on the air. The show appeared to be an early casualty in CNN’s effort to be less confrontational politically.
Harwood came to CNN in 2020 from CNBC, where he was chief White House correspondent.