WASHINGTON (WE) Former national security adviser Michael Flynn filed a lawsuit requesting a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the Jan. 6 committee and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.
Flynn's filing with the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida seeking declaratory and injunctive relief argues the committee has engaged in "outrageous intrusion" by issuing extensive subpoenas to Flynn and his family, as well as "secret seizure of his and his family’s personal information from their telecommunications and/or electronic mail service providers." The onetime national security adviser denied involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot that precipitated the congressional committee.
"General Flynn did not organize, speak at, or actively participate in any rallies or protests in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021, and he of course did not participate in the attack on the Capitol that day," his lawyers argue in the lawsuit.