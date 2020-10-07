WASHINGTON • The vice presidential debate featured Plexiglas barriers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They were no match for the night’s most talked-about intruder — a fly that briefly buzzed around the stage before landing and staying on Mike Pence’s head.
The incident went unmentioned onstage, with the Republican vice president and Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris continuing to focus on the discussion of systemic racism in the justice system.
But as the insect took up residence on Pence’s white hair, the social media firestorm was immediate — and intense. It easily created more, well, buzz than nearly anything else that occurred.
“The fly knows,” tweeted author Stephen King. Others joked about the creature perhaps getting stuck in hair spray — or possibly now being a prime candidate for virus testing.