In 2019, at age 18, Emil Tapper, who writes under the pseudonym E.T. Gunnarsson, published his first book, “Forgive Us,” which currently ranks in the top 100 Science Fiction Kindle books. He has now published his second book, “Abandon Us,” which is a prequel to his first novel and shows what the apocalypse was like from the perspective of its protagonist.
Tapper grew up in Florissant and when he was 15, his family relocated to Texas, where he continued his education. After five years in Texas, the family moved back to Colorado in March. Tapper said they missed Colorado and wanted to see the mountains again.
A storyteller from an early age, Tapper spent his formative years developing his writing skills on international roleplay sites. He graduated from the James Madison online high school with summa cum laude honors and is now pursuing a degree in marketing at Ashworth College to help with his career in writing.
He practices martial arts and teaches judo at Gracie Barra, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu school in Colorado Springs. Tapper has also taken up lifting weights to improve his martial arts and to strengthen his body against injuries, and plans to pursue a black belt in judo. Tapper is an avid car enthusiast and frequents car shows and get togethers’ with others in the car community. “It’s pretty awesome,” he said.
Tapper translates imagination into words. His debut “Forgive Us” was awarded Best Sci-Fi book in the 2021 San Francisco Book Festival and Best Post-Apocalyptic Book in the 2021 Fiction Awards.
His newest book, “Abandon Us,” surrounds a 28-year-old service technician, Robert, who endures the dangerous city streets trying to scrape by. His partner, Zilv, is his only light in a world enshrouded in polluted darkness.
As society buckles, the pair finds safety in the city’s underworld. Working as a smuggler, Robert builds a criminal life to keep himself, and Zilv, fed. But, the battles from the world above seep down into the underground, forcing Robert to return to the surface. In the hellscape of the Third World War, he endures a nightmarish wasteland of violence and death. It makes one wonder that when the apocalypse becomes reality, just how hard will a man fight to live?
“Abandon Us” is controversial for its language and LGBTQ+ themes. It is starting to rise on the charts and was selected as a finalist for the Page Turner Awards, Tapper said.
Learn more about Tapper and his books on his website, etgunnarsson.com and the Facebook page where he interacts with readers,: facebook.com/etgunnarsson.