I have been a volunteer with Florissant Fire Rescue since February 2020, along with my mother LeAnne Spicer, who joined in the middle of last year. We were both promoted to full members in October 2021.
During the Florissant Fire Protection District board meeting that took place on July 11, I made a public comment, "If Erik Holt is to be put in a position of power, we will not be here, so he and you will have to deal with a nonexistent volunteer." KOAA published an article July 12, "Frustration continues in Florissant, volunteer firefighters threaten to leave if Interim Chief stays," making this comment part of the headline. I was honored and also felt with some time to process I could expand on my comment. I posted an expanded account of my thoughts on the matter to my facebook and the Florissant Community Page after. I would like to share with you some of this account that in particular deals with FFPD Interim Chief Erik Holt:
"We, as a majority of the current FFR volunteers (which I am not claiming to speak for everyone, but at least six of the nine members) feel as though it is necessary to leave the department if Erik Holt is hired as chief, on the principle of self-preservation. All emergency responders from Day One, and every day from then on, are reminded the highest priority in every situation is our own safety. To do our job and help save lives, we must be healthy, physically and mentally. Anything that threatens our health and safety is a threat to all future lives that we could help. I hope this makes it clear the volunteers are not leaving just because we “don’t like” Erik, or just because we have different opinions.
In the last four months that Erik Holt has been parading around as interim chief, the volunteer firefighters have documented every instance that we have personally felt unsafe by something Erik has done or told us to do. This document has been shared with the board of directors. We have, of course, discussed these concerns with Erik, and are met with immediate resistance and a defensive attitude. Frequently, he tells the volunteers: we are making these issues up; we don’t need radios because they don’t work anyway; we are being too emotional and overreacting; we are the cause of these issues; these issues are in the past; and denial he has any part in the issues.
I do not claim to be an expert on gaslighting or narcissistic behaviors, but I have listened to and read hundreds of hours of research by clinical psychology experts. From this research, I feel informed enough to recognize Erik frequently uses these very common gaslighting phrases to try to deceive us, control us and promote his sense of superiority. I have also come to recognize these narcissistic tendencies come from past issues Erik has experienced that are not about us. It's commonly talked about around here that Erik was "released" from captain of Fort Carson because "he is unfit for leadership."
I firmly believe the best course of action against these kinds of behaviors is to be authentic and prioritize self-preservation; to do the things that make us happy and to find the good stuff around us. These happy things used to be seeing Chief Mike Bailey’s smile and laughing almost constantly with him and our fellow volunteers. We were told by Chief Bailey everyday that we belong to the FFR family and echoed the sentiment back.
Now that Chief Bailey’s family has been threatened and blatantly shown, by the Teller Ccounty commissioners and OEM directors, that they do not belong in Teller County; the fire station is no longer our home, nor a happy, safe place to be around."
This is an excerpt from an email I sent to Erik Holt on May 24 after we had an argument about "the future" at the May FFPD board meeting.
"The future you see is from an erroneous perspective that is blatantly full of corruption and will not be tolerated by the members of this department. We will give you our cooperation and volunteered time if you can respect us, listen to us, and support us. Talking to us like we are children, saying, "we are causing trouble" must stop. We are engineers, analysts, physicists, doctors, tenured specialists, etc., so blaming us for this mess like we are naive fools is belittling and very poor leadership. The trouble has been caused by you and the board's complete disdain for this community's democratic right to hold the board members accountable for their actions.
From the beginning you have told us that you do not want to be involved with this department and your position is temporary. I will struggle to believe anything you say until this is true or you start being straightforward about your intentions and loyalties."
The conclusion I ultimately arrived at after the July 11 board meeting was this: If the board hires Erik Holt to be chief and the current volunteers turn in their gear as an act of self-preservation, and if Florissant is then absorbed into an authority (and this has been the plan of the Teller County Commissions and OEM all along), then at least my mom and I, and our volunteer families are safe and at home with our loved ones every night and the real solution to the systemic issues can be fought for with election participation and statute revisions without the unnecessary risking of our lives every day.
Let Erik Holt and his Four Mile "friends" be imprudent firefighters and risk their own lives. When fiscal irresponsibility and reckless leadership is resolved, then the community will be getting the best service we can provide that is sustainable and always progressing.
Kari Spicer is a volunteer with Florissant Fire Protection District.