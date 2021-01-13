lansing, Mich. • Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty stemming from an investigation of the Flint water crisis, which left residents with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.
The charges, shown in an online court record, are misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The indictment filed by the attorney general’s office is groundbreaking: No governor or former governor in Michigan’s 184-year history had been charged with crimes related to their time in that office, according to the state archivist. Snyder’s lawyer, Brian Lennon, said he could not immediately comment. State Attorney General Dana Nessel and investigators scheduled a news conference Thursday.
Besides Snyder, a Republican who served until 2019, charges are expected against other people, including former officials who served as state health director and as a senior adviser.
Flint was in chronic financial trouble in 2014 when a Snyder-appointed manager who was running the majority Black city carried out a money-saving decision to use the Flint River for water while a regional pipeline from Lake Huron was under construction. The corrosive water, however, wasn’t treated properly and released lead from old plumbing into homes in one of the worst manmade environmental disasters in U.S. history.
Despite desperate pleas from residents holding jugs of discolored, skunky water, the Snyder administration took no significant action until a doctor reported elevated lead levels in children about 18 months later.
“I’m sorry and I will fix it,” Snyder promised during his 2016 State of the State speech.
Authorities counted at least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Genesee County, including 12 deaths. Some experts found there wasn’t enough chlorine in the water-treatment system to control legionella bacteria, which can trigger a severe form of pneumonia.