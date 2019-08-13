Flash flooding severely damaged roads in a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs last Friday, Hanover’s Fire Department said.
Severe thunderstorms brought about 4.5 inches of rain to the Midway Ranch community, KRDO reported. Runoff caused roads in the area to crumble, the fire department said on its Facebook page.
Due to the damage on Longhorn Point Road, Deputy Point and Buffalo Circle, the fire department anticipates slower response times, the department said in a Facebook post. The department’s SUVs and an ambulance can still access the area, but firefighters cannot bring an engine on the roads, the department said.