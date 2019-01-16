Wrestling: Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships at Coronado, Friday and Saturday
The 19th annual Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships takes place this weekend at Coronado. The tournament features the best and brightest from the region as 26 area teams compete for bragging rights. The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies took the title last year. The event also provides opportunities to watch some of the top wrestlers in the state including Discovery Canyon’s Patrick Allis and Jett Strickenberger, Kevin Hooks of Cheyenne Mountain, Mesa’s Jared Volcic, Air Academy’s Brady Badwound and host Coronado’s KJ Kearns to name a few.
Girls’ Basketball: La Junta at Vanguard School, Friday, 7 p.m.
The Vanguard School Coursers may be 7-2 overall but they still have an uphill battle when it comes to winning the girls’ 3A Tri-Peaks league. The undefeated St. Mary’s Pirates and Colorado Springs Christian Lions, the two state finalists a season ago, sit atop the league alongside other contenders including Lamar and Manitou Springs. That makes every league contest a must-win for Vanguard. One such game takes place Friday as a beatable La Junta team comes to town, looking for its first conference victory of the season. Sophomore Alexis Garcia leads the Coursers in points per game with 17.7, followed by senior Breanna Swann who scores 15.3.
Ice Hockey: Doherty vs. Coronado at World Arena, Saturday, 8:15 p.m.
The Doherty Spartans haven’t lost all season and are 8-0-2 heading into Thursday’s matchup at Mullen. Saturday, the Spartans head to The Broadmoor World Arena to take on the Coronado Cougars. Through 10 games the Spartans have scored 62 goals to just 14 goals allowed. Despite the undefeated record, Doherty ranks outside chsaanow’s top 10. The Spartans rank 11th on the chsaanow.com Ratings Percentage Index.
Girls’ Basketball: Sand Creek at Discovery Canyon, Monday, 7 p.m.
Sand Creek has a 8-4 record overall, the second best overall mark in the Pikes Peak League. That’s due in part to finishing 2018 on a seven-game win streak. The new year hasn’t been as kind to Sand Creek as it began league play 1-2, landing it fifth in the division. The Scorpions have a few opportunities to get back on track this week as they play three league opponents. They played Wednesday night against Vista Ridge, host Palmer Ridge Friday and play at Discovery Canyon Monday. The Thunder have had an up-and-down season, sitting at 6-6, 2-1 in league, heading to Wednesday’s game against Falcon. Senior Ashten Prechtel leads Discovery Canyon in points (21), rebounds (15.4) and blocks (5.2) per game. Sophomore Nikki Derrell (14.5) and senior Bailey Torres (13.0) lead the Scorpions in points per contest.
Boys’ Basketball: Cheyenne Mountain at Lewis-Palmer, Wednesday Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
The Cheyenne Mountain Indians are putting together their best season in three years off to an 11-2 start, 3-1 in the Pikes Peak League, heading into Wednesday. They overcame Sand Creek Monday in an emotional victory following the death of teammate Kendall Robinson who passed over the weekend. Despite their record, the Indians are fourth in their league and have a string of important conference matchups. Wednesday the Indians played Air Academy, which is in second, and they’ll have an opportunity to avenge a loss earlier this season against Vista Ridge on the 25th. Before Cheyenne Mountain plays that rematch however, it will travel to Monument on Wednesday to take on the Lewis-Palmer Rangers, the top-ranked team in the state. The Indians, who are ranked fourth, are led by junior Javonte Johnson who averages 26.4 points. Johnson also leads Cheyenne Mountain in rebounds with 10.3. The Rangers, who have been to the 4A title game the last two years, are led by seniors Joel Scott, who averages 17.3 points, and Matthew Ragsdale who scores 15.7.