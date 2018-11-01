Football: Mitchell at Harrison, Friday, 7 p.m.
Normally speaking, the games featured here include teams who are close in terms of talent or have a similar number of “Ws” in the win column. Sometimes though there’s a story that must be recognized.
Harrison football has one such story and it’s the huge turnaround this team has seen. In 2013, the Panthers were 2-8, they improved to 7-4 two years later in 2015 but fell down to 6-4 in 2016.
Last season, Harrison ended the regular season 8-2, before losing to Mead in the first round of the playoffs. This season, the Panthers seem primed to go undefeated for the regular season.
The Panthers host the 2-7 Mitchell Marauders Friday night, having shut out three of their last four opponents. Senior quarterback Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez is having a phenomenal year with more than 1,846 passing yards. Westbrook-Sanchez has thrown 14 touchdowns to just one interception on the year. He’s also made some plays as a rusher, he has 543 yards and 12 touchdowns. Fellow classmate running back Aumiere Shedrick has 1,159 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
Football: Doherty vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, Friday, 7 p.m.
The Doherty Spartans are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 as they travel to Highlands Ranch Friday night. After starting out 0-4, the Spartans won five of their last six to finish with a 5-5 record and the 18th seed in the playoffs. It is an interesting case with the Ratings Percentage Index as Highlands Ranch is ranked 15th with a 3-7 record. Spartans fans should be on the lookout for senior running backs Gage Vanaman and Brian Mosley who have a combined 1,411 yards and 10 total touchdowns.
Volleyball: Regionals Friday and Saturday (various times, locations throughout the state)
Volleyball regionals are taking place throughout the state and some of the top area teams will be hosting and playing at the events. A full schedule can be found on our print list of prep events or on chsaanow.com. For Class 4A, Lewis-Palmer plays host to region 1, games start Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Discovery Canyon, Palmer Ridge and Woodland Park also host 4A regionals. All are on Saturday. Most begin at 9:30 a.m. except Woodland Park which starts at 10:30 a.m. In Class 3A, Manitou Springs hosts region 5, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Colorado Springs Christian hosts region 7 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Boys' soccer: 2A state semifinals:
Fountain Valley vs. Telluride at All-City Stadium, Saturday 11 a.m.
Fountain Valley is just one step away from the state finals in which the first 2A champion will be crowned. A beneficiary of the Colorado High School Activities Association’s decision to create a boys Class 2A division this fall, Fountain Valley has seen quite a turnaround in performance. They’re 12-4 this year after going 6-8-1 last season. The Danes have won their last four games and 10 of their last 11. Senior Aly Kassam leads Fountain Valley with 28 goals.
Boys soccer: 3A State quarterfinals
Colorado Springs Christian vs. Liberty Common at Fossil Ridge, Saturday, 1 p.m.
The Colorado Springs Christian Lions are sprinting into the 3A state quarterfinals after knocking out top-ranked Atlas Prep Tuesday. The Lions rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the first half to force overtime and won in extra time. Sixteenth-ranked CSCS turns to No. 9 Liberty Commons this Saturday. CSCS has won four straight. The Lions are led by junior Ethan Campagna, who has 16 goals.