Softball: Friday, Pueblo Central at Cheyenne
Mountain, 4 p.m.
With two games left in the season, Cheyenne Mountain hosts Pueblo Central, just two games behind the Vista Ridge Wolves. The Indians are coming off a pair of wins against Sand Creek and at Air Academy. Junior pitcher Katelyn Ralston has been dominant at the plate and on the mound for Cheyenne Mountain. She leads the team in batting with 30 RBIs and a batting average of .615. She has a 3.25 ERA and 155 strikeouts.
Football: Friday, Pueblo Centennial at Sierra, 7 p.m.
Featured in our Game of the Week in Week 3, the Sierra Stallions were riding high with a 2-0 record, the team’s best in a three-year span. The Stallions have dropped two games since then and new coach Draye Ersery has to help his team get back on track. Enter Pueblo Centennial, which is also 2-2. The Stallions have a great opportunity to get their first home win.
Boys’ Soccer: Saturday, Chaparral at Rampart, 10 a.m.
The Rampart Rams soccer team has been impressive this season boasting a 7-0-1 record. The Rams have scored 39 goals and have only allowed seven scores. Senior Dillon O’Neal leads Rampart with 13 goals.
Boys’ Golf: Monday, Tuesday, 5A state championship
The Colorado Springs Country Club plays host to the 5A state championships Monday and Tuesday. Liberty is the in-region school that will have golfers participating. Lucas Howell, Brandon Bervig, Tyler Barcelon and Alex McCoy will be the Lancers in attendance.
Volleyball: Monday, Valor Christian at Palmer Ridge, 6 p.m.
The 9-0 Valor Christian Eagles are making a trip to Monument to face the Palmer Ridge Bears, who sit at 7-4. Palmer Ridge has a long trip to Eaton Saturday to take on the Reds before hosting the Eagles Monday. It’ll be a daunting task for the Bears. The Eagles have not lost a single match all year. The Bears are led in kills by senior Summer Reflogal and sophomore Riley Anderson, who have 59 and 51 respectively.
hugh johnson, the gazette