Girls’ Tennis: Regionals at various locations, Thursday-Saturday
The first part of the postseason begins this weekend for girls' tennis as regionals sweep the state. Locally, fans can see many of the Class 3A and 4A teams with Coronado, Falcon, Lewis-Palmer, Liberty, Mitchell, Palmer and Sand Creek at Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon, Air Academy, Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek at The Club at Flying Horse. Class 3A teams St. Mary’s, Colorado Springs Christian, Colorado Springs School, Sierra and Vanguard are at Memorial Park.
Girls’ Soccer: Colorado Springs Christian vs. Salida at UCCS, Friday, 4 p.m.
At 3-1 in the Tri-Peaks West League, the Colorado Springs Christian Lions have the opportunity to push for a league title with a win against Salida. They’ll also need some help from the Vanguard School on Thursday. If Vanguard can beat Manitou Springs, and the Lions win Friday they can take first place in the league. Senior Abby Knedler leads CSCS with five goals.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Lutheran at Fountain Valley, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Fountain Valley finishes its season hosting Lutheran. At 4-8, The Danes took a step back from last season’s 7-4 overall record but have the opportunity to close the season on a positive note. Lutheran enters the contest 7-7. Sophomore Chase Maccagnan leads Fountain Valley with 15 goals. Sophomore Jackson Matthews leads the Danes with five assists.
Girls’ Lacrosse: Cheyenne Mountain at Air Academy, Friday, 6 p.m.
While Pine Creek has the Southern Girls’ Lacrosse league wrapped, Air Academy has an opportunity to beat crosstown rival Cheyenne Mountain on senior night with second place in the league on the line. Both teams enter 5-1 in league but the Kadets have the edge in this contest with a 9-5 overall record to the Indians’ 7-6. Senior Reagan Brenenstuhl leads Air Academy with 59 goals and 15 assists. Senior Nicole Beaulieu leads Cheyenne Mountain with 46 goals, while classmate Rylie Maready leads in assists with 34.
Baseball: Manitou Springs vs. St. Mary’s at Security Service Field, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
It’s been a fantastic season for the St. Mary’s Pirates who are undefeated in the Tri-Peaks League and 14-4 overall. Tuesday the Pirates take on the Manitou Springs Mustangs who are 6-2, 9-11. Senior Edwin Romo is batting .400 for the Pirates on 55 at-bats. He has 12 RBIs and a home run. Senior Christian Mack leads the Mustangs with an average of .438 on 64 at-bats. Mack has 21 RBIs and a home run.