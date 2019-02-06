Girls' Swimming and Diving: Thursday through Saturday, 3A, 4A and 5A state meets this weekend
Classes 5A and 4A girls' swimming state meets take place this weekend at the Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center in Thornton and Class 3A will take place at the Edora Pool Ice Center in Fort Collins. Locally speaking, Rampart looks to continue its dominance in 4A. The Rams won a state title last year and dominated the Colorado Springs Metro League Championship meet, winning by almost 200 points over next-closest Liberty. Cheyenne Mountain, ranked No. 2 to Rampart’s No. 1 per the Colorado High School Activities Association, was edged out by Lewis-Palmer in the Pikes Peak Athletic League Championship.
Girls Basketball: 7 p.m. Friday, Mesa Ridge at The Classical Academy
With four games left in the season and a league title virtually assured, the Grizzlies travel to The Classical Academy in what should be an interesting bout between the top two teams in the Colorado Springs Metro League. The Grizzlies, who are 16-3 and 13-0 in league play, enter the contest as one of Class 4A’s best, ranked 10th by CHSAA. The Titans are ranked 16th on CHSAA’s ratings percentage index and are no slouches. The Classical Academy has a record of 14-5 and a 9-3 league mark. The last time these two teams met was in January with Mesa Ridge winning 63-49 at home. Mesa Ridge is led by junior Serin Dunne who averages 19.8 points while senior Autumn Boyles leads the Titans with 16.6 points per game.
Wrestling: all day Saturday, Girls State Tournament at Thornton High School
It’s a big moment for girls' wrestling and Colorado preps at large. Saturday marks the first girls' wrestling state championship as part of a two-year pilot program for it to become a sanctioned sport. A couple of area athletes took first place in their respective weight classes at regionals this past week. Palmer’s Shenin Steele took first in the 105 class in Region 1 and Bella Mitchell took top honors in the 161 class in Region 2.
Girls' Basketball: 7 p.m. Saturday, Pueblo South at Air Academy
Saturday offers a chance for fans to see a preview of two teams that may end up in the Final Four in Girls 4A state basketball. Last season, Air Academy went 22-1 in the regular season and lost in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs to the eventual state champion Evergreen. Pueblo South, on the other hand, was the team Evergreen beat in the finals to win the championship. This year, Air Academy is undefeated through 19 games. The Kadets face Cheyenne Mountain on Friday before hosting Pueblo South on Saturday. Junior Kylee Blacksten leads the Kadets, scoring 16.3 points per contest.
Boys' Basketball: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Harrison at Sierra
Harrison has the opportunity to close out a phenomenal season with a win at rival Sierra. The Panthers sit at 16-4, 12-1 in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. Harrison plays its second-to-last game Tuesday at Sierra as it looks to wrap up a league championship. The Stallions have had a solid year themselves. They are 11-8, 8-4 in league. Sierra lost a close game (48-41) at Harrison earlier in the season. Senior Eugene Whitmore and junior Imani Grigsby lead Sierra, averaging just above 13 points. Sophomore Donta Dawson leads Harrison with 17.1 points.