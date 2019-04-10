Boys' Lacrosse: Ponderosa at Fountain Valley, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
The Fountain Valley Danes start league play this week and host Ponderosa, out of Parker. The Danes are 1-2 overall whereas Ponderosa is 4-4. The Mustangs have dropped their last two games. Sophomore Jackson Matthews leads the Danes in goals with six.
Baseball: Palmer at Rampart Saturday, 10 a.m.
Rampart and Palmer both start league play this week with a pair of games against one another. The Rams can take control of the Colorado Springs Metro league by picking up the wins. Rampart has the best overall record in the league at 6-3. It has won its last three straight games. Palmer, on the other hand, is 1-8 and has dropped its last three. Junior Kevin Hernandez leads the Terrors in batting with a .450 average with four RBIs on 20 at-bats. Senior Hunter Felts leads the Rams at .423 and six RBIs on 26 at-bats.
Baseball: Liberty at Palmer Ridge, Saturday, 10 a.m.
Saturday presents a nice interleague game between Liberty and Palmer Ridge. The game provides Liberty with a final nonconference matchup before it faces a slew of league opponents. It provides Palmer Ridge with a brief respite from the hectic race in the Pikes Peak League where the Bears, the Lewis-Palmer Rangers, the Air Academy Kadets and the Cheyenne Mountain Indians are all vying for the top spot. The Lancers, at 4-5 overall, have lost three of the last four. The Bears are 9-3 and were on a seven-game win streak prior to falling to Cheyenne Mountain on Tuesday. Sophomore Austin Webster leads Liberty in batting with a .429 average and four RBIs in seven at-bats. Senior Charlie Deeds is the lead slugger for the Bears batting an amazing .674 with 12 RBIs and one home run in 46 at-bats.
Girls’ Soccer: St. Mary’s vs. Colorado Springs Christian, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
The rivalry between CSCS and St. Mary’s continues. Both the Lions and the Pirates are 1-0 in the Tri Peaks East and West League’s respectively. Colorado Springs Christian is 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Tri Peaks West League, tied with Salida and Manitou Springs. The Pirates are 3-4 and are 1-0 in league putting them on par with Atlas Preparatory and just behind Lamar. Junior Cassidy Sorensen leads the Pirates with six goals. Senior Abby Knedler leads the Lions with five.
Girls’ Lacrosse: Pine Creek at Cheyenne Mountain, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
As conference play begins for the Southern league, Cheyenne Mountain hosts Pine Creek. The Indians, 3-4 overall, 1-0 in league, need the win to keep pace with other schools including Pine Creek, which is 7-1, 1-0. Cheyenne Mountain has gone 2-2 in the last four games. The Eagles are on a seven-game win streak.