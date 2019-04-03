Girls' Lacrosse: Menlo-Atherton at Pine Creek, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Pine Creek’s game Friday is a scrimmage but sometimes those can be fun. Not to mention the Eagles will be hosting the Menlo-Atherton Bears out of Atherton, Calif. The Bears are 6-3 and have won their last three games by an average of nearly 11 goals. The Eagles have won every game since their opener against Denver East on March 7. Pine Creek won those contests by an average of almost 12 goals.
Boys' Lacrosse: Steamboat Springs at Cheyenne Mountain, Friday, 7 p.m.
Time to check in on the champs. The Cheyenne Mountain Indians had an awesome run through last year's playoffs, winning the Class 4A title as No. 7 seed, toppling the No. 1 and 2 seeds en route to an ultimate victory. The dream run continues for the Indians this season as they are undefeated against state opponents. Cheyenne Mountain is 5-2 with those two losses coming at the hands of a pair of Virginia-based schools in close contests. The Indians got back on track after spring break, however, most recently blanking the Dawson School in rematch of last year’s title game. Friday Cheyenne Mountain gets a big test as they host 5-1 Steamboat Springs. Neither team has allowed an opponent to score 10 goals all season. Senior Wiley Burkett leads Cheyenne Mountain in goals with 23 and assists with 13.
Girls' Soccer: Widefield at Falcon, Saturday, 10 a.m.
Widefield girls soccer is off to a good start improving upon a 5-9-1 record from last season and a 3-12 record from 2017. The Gladiators already have two wins under their belt through six gamesn. The going is about to get tough however, Widefield travels to 3-2 Canon City Friday and then it’s a quick turnaround to play undefeated Falcon Saturday. The Falcons have allowed just two goals and have scored 32 in five games. Senior Isabelle Thibault leads Falcon in goals with six, while the Gladiators are led by sophomore Bea Hill who has four.
Baseball: Lewis-Palmer at Rampart, Saturday 4 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer is one of three teams that have perfect conference records in the Pikes Peak League. Both the Rangers and the Cheyenne Mountain Indians sit at 3-0 in league play with seven wins overall. Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer both face league opponents Thursday before playing nonconference away games. The Rangers head to Rampart Saturday to play the Rams, who are 5-3. Lewis-Palmer enters the contest having won its last three straight, heading into Wednesday, whereas Rampart is coming off back-to-back wins. Senior Evan Walsh leads the Rangers with a .500 batting average through 26 at-bats, 11 RBIs and two home runs. Senior Hunter Felts leads Rampart with a .409 batting average on 22 at-bats and four RBIs.
Girls' Lacrosse: Bear Creek vs. Liberty at D20 Stadium, Monday, 5 p.m.
After dropping two games to begin the season, the Liberty Lancers have won three of their last five. The Lancers have an opportunity to gain more momentum Monday as they host Bear Creek out of Lakewood. The Bears have also won three of their last four games. Senior Abby Ross leads the Lancers in goals with 34.