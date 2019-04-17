Girls’ Lacrosse: Pueblo West at Palmer Ridge, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Palmer Ridge has weathered a tough season. The Bears are 3-6 overall and just snapped a six-game losing streak with a dominant 20-1 win over Durango on Saturday. Next up are the Pueblo West Cyclones, who head to Monument. Pueblo West is 6-1 overall and averages 16.1 goals. The Cyclones have held most every opponent to less than 10 this season. The lone exception being a 21-14 loss to Air Academy. With a win, the Bears win back-to-back games for the first time since the beginning of the season in early March. Sophomore Hannah Dove leads the team in goals with 40 and classmate Olivia Tighe leads the Bears in assists with 15.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Ponderosa at Cheyenne Mountain, Friday, 7 p.m.
Cheyenne Mountain has continued to dominate in Class 4A boys’ lacrosse. The Indians, still undefeated in state play, have won their last five games, averaging 16.2 points and allowing an average of just 2.8. Senior Wiley Burkett leads Cheyenne Mountain with 37 goals and 21 assists.
Baseball: Widefield at Woodland Park, Monday, 4 p.m.
Normally a team that’s 3-14 overall doesn’t get much attention but the Widefield Gladiators may actually have a shot at the postseason. That’s because their league record is 3-1. The Gladiators came up short against many nonleague opponents this season but they’re winning the games that matter. Following a Thursday night game at Canon City, also a league match, the Glads head to Woodland Park on Monday for the second-to-last game of the season. The game could have huge implications for Widefield and the Class 4A Colorado Spring Metro League as a whole. Woodland Park is also in the mix with a 2-1 league record and Thursday night’s meeting against conference opponent Elizabeth before hosting Widefield. Sophomore Matthew Lecky leads the Panthers in average at .421 in 38 at-bats. Lecky has eight RBIs. Widefield senior Camron Lucas is batting .405 in 42 at-bats and also has eight RBIs.
Girls’ Soccer: Cheyenne Mountain at Air Academy, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
The Air Academy Kadets sit atop the Pikes Peak League standings by virtue of an unblemished 3-0 record. The Kadets have company however, with both Palmer Ridge and Sand Creek sitting at 3-1 and Lewis-Palmer not far behind at 2-1. Air Academy hosts Cheyenne Mountain in an effort to keep hold of the lead in league play. Sophomore Capri Dewing leads the Kadets in goals with six. Sophomore Sophia McConnell and senior Lisa Long lead the Indians with two goals apiece.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Kent Denver at Palmer, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Through Wednesday the Palmer Terrors haven’t won a league game all season and have dropped their last seven games after starting the season 3-0. Kent Denver, on the other hand, is undefeated in league and hasn’t lost a game since March 19.
Palmer plays Kent Denver with an opportunity to pull off a huge upset and cause some turmoil in the 5A South Suburban League standings. Junior Leo Zook leads Palmer with 21 goals and nine assists.
Hugh Johnson, The Gazette