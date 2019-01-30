Girls' Swimming: Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer, Air Academy at Cheyenne Mountain, Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Championship, Thursday-Friday
With state swim meets next week, fans have an opportunity to see some of the best schools in the Pikes Peak region compete in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference championships at Cheyenne Mountain this weekend. The Colorado High School Activities Association has the Indians ranked as the second-best team in 4A behind Rampart. Lewis-Palmer is ranked seventh in 5A and Discovery Canyon is ranked fifth in 3A.
Boys' Basketball: Colorado Springs Christian at James Irwin, 4 p.m. Saturday
The boys' 3A Tri-Peaks league looks full of contenders with teams like The Vanguard School, Lamar and Colorado Springs Christian. CSCS is ranked ninth in Class 3A, per CHSAA. Colorado Springs Christian is 11-3 with a 5-2 league record. The Jaguars are having a good season themselves at 8-5 and are also 5-2 in league play. Heading into Thursday, the Lions were fifth in league while the Jaguars were in fourth. Saturday’s game will probably play a large role in league positioning for these two teams. Colorado Springs Christian is led by seniors Brandon Pitt, who scores 19.1 points per game, and Kolby Walker, who scores 17.2. Senior Nathaniel Plaisted paces the Jaguars with 21.1 points.
Ice Hockey: Rampart at Doherty, World Arena, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Miraculous. That may be one way to describe Doherty ice hockey’s journey from a 1-18 record a season ago, to an 11-0-2 mark. Last season the Spartans didn’t win a single league game, this year, they have neither lost nor tied a conference opponent, sitting at 7-0. This Saturday they host Rampart, which is second in the Apex League at 5-2. A win for Rampart would put them a game behind Doherty with an outside chance at winning the league title. The Spartans have scored 80 goals this year and have allowed 20. The Rams have allowed 44 goals and have scored 66.
Girls' Basketball: Coronado at Liberty, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Down to the final couple of weeks of basketball and it’s boiling down to a three-way race in the Colorado Springs Metro League. Doherty holds the top spot at 7-0, Fountain-Fort Carson is second at 5-1 and Liberty is third at 4-2. The Lancers have a must-win game against fourth-place Coronado. The Cougars beat the Lancers in their first meeting 45-34. Junior Lydia Marshall leads Liberty with 14.9 points per game. The Cougars are led by sophomore Fatinah Muhammed (7.4) and senior Marisol Estrada (6.7).
Boys' Basketball: Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Doherty at Wasson, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Fountain-Fort Carson is in the midst of a great season. The Trojans are 12-5 overall and an undefeated 6-0 in league play heading into Wednesday. If the Trojans can defeat in conference opponents Palmer and Rampart over the weekend, they’ll have a chance to defend their unblemished record against crosstown rival Doherty. It’ll be the second meeting between the two teams, Fountain-Fort Carson beat Doherty at home 50-42 a few weeks ago. The Spartans are 7-9, 4-3 league, heading into their Friday matchup against Pine Creek. Junior Lucas Moerman leads Doherty with 11.9 points per game. The Trojans are also led by a junior; Keyshawn Maltbia is averaging 17.9 points.