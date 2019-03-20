Girls’ Soccer: Northridge at Sand Creek, Thursday, 6 p.m.
The Sand Creek Scorpions are perfect through six games this young season. To say that Sand Creek has been dominant would be an understatement. The Scorpions have scored double-digit goals in four of their six games and have beaten their last three opponents 10-0. Northridge, out of Greeley, will also head into Thursday’s contest undefeated having won both of its games. Sophomore Sydney Lasater leads Sand Creek with 19 goals.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Telluride at St. Mary’s, Friday, 5 p.m.
The St. Mary’s Pirates are 3-1. Their only loss came at the hands of the defending Class 4A state champs and division rival in Cheyenne Mountain. The Pirates host undefeated Telluride, the second of a three-game homestand that runs through April 3. Sophomore Luke Stockelman leads the Pirates in goals with nine, he’s followed closely by classmate Porter Fredrickson who has eight on the young season. Stockelman also lead St. Mary's in assists with seven.
Baseball: Eaton at Lewis-Palmer, Saturday, 10 a.m.
Eaton, the Class 3A baseball powerhouse, is heading south on Interstate-25 to play Lewis-Palmer. The Rangers have gotten off to a fast start, going 4-1. Lewis-Palmer is led in batting by senior Evan Walsh who has a .667 average. Walsh has 10 hits, eight RBIs and two home runs.
Girls’ Lacrosse: George Washington vs. Rampart at D20 Stadium, Saturday, 11 a.m.
The Rampart Rams open the season Saturday, playing host to the George Washington Patriots out of Denver. Rampart enters 2019 not having a winning season since 2015, but it had its best season since then last spring, going 6-9. The game against George Washington won’t be a cakewalk as the Patriots already have already played five games.
Baseball: Longmont Christian vs. Evangelical Christian, at El Pomar Field 5, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Evangelical Christian is off to a 1-2 start heading into Wednesday. The ECA Eagles were two games away from the state finals last season. The Eagles host undefeated Longmont Christian. Noah Coddington leads the Eagles in batting with a .444 average with five RBIs. Pitcher Spencer Hamilton has 15 strikeouts on the season.