Boys' Basketball: 7 p.m. Thursday, Woodland Park at The Classical Academy
Last year, The Classical Academy had its best season under coach Kevin Wenger, posting a 15-9 record, the team’s highest since the 2012-13. This season, under new coach Leo Swiontek, the Titans will finish no worse than 16-7. After beginning the season 2-3, The Classical Academy has battled back, winning nine of its last 10 games for a second-place finish in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League, behind only Harrison at 18-4. Junior Kade Walker leads the Titans with 19.5 points per game while Skye Ciccarelli paces Woodland Park at 18.2 points.
Wrestling Regionals: Friday and Saturday, Class 4A region 2 at Discovery Canyon, region 3 at Lewis-Palmer
It’s fitting that two area schools hosting wrestling regionals this weekend also house two of the state’s best wrestlers. Discovery Canyon’s Patrick Allis is On the Mat’s top-ranked wrestler at the 126 weight class in all of Class 4A. Cole Stephenson of Lewis-Palmer is ranked third at 138 pounds. The two schools will also host a slew of area wrestling programs. Widefield, Harrison, Mitchell, Vista Ridge, Sand Creek, Liberty, Palmer and Falcon will all be at Discovery Canyon whereas Lewis-Palmer will host Air Academy, Mesa Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain, Palmer Ridge and Coronado.
Ice Hockey: 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Pine Creek vs. Doherty at Sertich Ice Arena
Hockey fans who don’t mind staying up late should catch this heavyweight bout between Pine Creek's and Doherty’s hockey teams. The Eagles sit atop the Summit league with a 15-1-1 overall record while the Spartans are first in the Apex league never truly having tasted defeat at 16-0-2.
Girls' Basketball: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Doherty at Liberty
The battle for the 5A/4A league title may come down to the wire as third-place Liberty hosts first-place Doherty. The Spartans have a 10-1 league record and are just one game ahead of second-place Fountain-Fort Carson. The Trojans play at 3-19 Rampart on Friday. Fountain-Fort Carson beat Doherty last week by a 56-44 margin, but lost to the Spartans earlier in the season. Should the Trojans win and the Spartans lose Friday, it could mean a league title for Fountain-Fort Carson.
Boys' Basketball: 7 p.m. Friday, Pine Creek at Coronado
As basketball teams head into the final game of the regular season, Pine Creek is about to complete its first winning season since 2010-11. The Eagles close the season at Coronado Friday and will either finish with with a 13-10 record or at 14- 9. Pine Creek accomplished the feat in part by getting off to a hot start, winning the first seven games of the season. The Eagles have cooled off in the second half of the season, dropping six of their last seven. Grant Wilkinson leads Pine Creek with 15.6 points per game. Ladarius Mays leads Coronado with 17.6 points per contest.