Softball: state championships at Aurora sports complex Friday/Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
With a few fall sports coming to a close, many area teams will play outside the Pikes Peak region but they’re often important postseason contests. A pair of area teams will represent their respective schools at the softball state tournaments this weekend. In 4A, 14th-ranked Cheyenne Mountain takes on No. 3 Holy Family. The Indians finished the season 15-11. In 3A competition, No. 5 Faith Christian faces No. 12 St. Mary’s. The Pirates head into the postseason with an 18-7 record.
Football: 7 p.m. Friday, Pueblo West at Air Academy
The Air Academy Kadets have been excellent this season, riding a six-game win streak into their game against Pueblo West. The Kadets, Cyclones and Rampart Rams are in a three-way tie atop the Pikes Peak League. Next week, the Kadets travel to Rampart for another game with huge league implications. Senior running back Kyle Pope leads the Kadets in rushing with 108 carries for 861 yards and eight touchdowns. The team averages more than 200 rushing yards per game.
Field Hockey: 11 a.m. Saturday, Palmer Ridge at Colorado Academy
The Palmer Ridge Bears begin their postseason state title defense at Colorado Academy. Palmer Ridge faces a familiar foe. This will be the third meeting between the two teams. The Bears won the first bout 3-1 in late August but tied with the Mustangs in their second match in early September. Colorado Academy enters the contest with some momentum, it had won six straight before losing to top-ranked Cherry Creek on Oct. 10. The winner of this game will likely meet Cherry Creek in round 2. Palmer Ridge comes in a little cold as it hasn’t won back-to-back games since Sept. 19. It will get a chance Saturday. Senior Jordyn Isner leads the team in goals with 11.
Football: 7 p.m. Saturday, St. Mary’s at Colorado Springs Christian
Double Football? Yes indeed, as the Colorado Springs Christian Lions and St. Mary’s Pirates bring a little Saturday Night Lights to the region. The Lions have had the upper hand in this longtime rivalry in recent years, winning the last three contests. With a 6-1 record to St. Mary’s 3-4, CSCS is looking to make it four in a row. CSCS also seeks to keep its league record unblemished as it is 2-0 in the 1A Tri-Peaks League. St. Mary’s has some momentum going into the match. The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak last week at Center. The Lions, on the other hand, have won five straight games. Senior quarterback Sam Baldwin leads St. Mary’s with 678 passing yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions. The Lions boast a dominant run attack, averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game, led by junior back Peyton Brones who has 123 carries for 1,256 yards and a whopping 19 scores.
Volleyball: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Frederick at Woodland Park
The Woodland Park Panthers are having a great season. They are 13-3, with a 5-1 record in second place in the Colorado Springs Metro League. The Panthers host 13-5 Frederick in a nonleague match for senior night in the first of the team’s final three games. After starting the season hot, going on five- and six-match win streaks, Woodland Park has been more hit and miss of late. Senior Sarah Garner leads the team in kills with 139 and total blocks with 63.