Volleyball: Friday, 6 p.m. Lewis-Palmer vs. Fossil Ridge at Cheyenne Mountain
The volleyball regular season may be winding down but the Lewis-Palmer Rangers are just getting warmed up with a huge match Friday night to cap the year before playoffs. The Rangers, top-ranked in the Colorado High School Activities Association's Rating Percentage Index for Class 4A, take on Fossil Ridge, which is ranked fourth in RPI in 5A. This match takes place as part of the Indian Invitational held at Cheyenne Mountain. It's a tournament that also includes Valor Christian, Lakewood and Grandview to name a few. Both Fossil Ridge and Lewis Palmer entered Friday with 18-1 overall records and both are undefeated in league play. It should be a fantastic match to close the year as the postseason looms. Senior Taylor Buckley leads the Rangers in kills with 163 and her fellow classmate Kessandra Krutsinger leads in total blocks with 49.
Football: Friday, 7 p.m. Fountain-Fort Carson at Doherty at Garry Berry Stadium
Fountain Fort-Carson vs. Doherty is a great rivalry in the Pikes Peak region and this year marks the second Shield game between the two. The stakes are raised as both teams have a 3-1 league record in the 5A South Division. The Trojans were rolling, winning four straight before running into Regis Jesuit. The Raiders beat the Trojans 45-14 but the worst news was that Fountain-Fort Carson’s star running back sophomore running back Q Jones broke his leg during the game, ending his season. Jones was the team’s primary offensive weapon rushing for 1,396 yards and 18 scores in eight games. Their next closest back is junior Isaac Robinson who has 246 yards and a touchdown. It’ll be interesting to see how the Trojans move forward, following the devastating injury to Jones. The Spartans on the other hand have won four of their last five games, behind a stellar run game featuring numerous backs, most notably senior Gage Vanaman, who has 666 yards and five scores. He’s followed by senior Brian Mosley who has 529 yards and another four touchdowns. Doherty seeks to win the Shield trophy for the first time as they host their cross-town rival for Friday Night Lights.
Cross Country: Saturday, races start at 9 a.m. state Meet at Norris-Penrose Event Center
The cross country season concludes Saturday at the Norris-Penrose Event Center. A pair of local teams will be looking to defend their team state titles at the meet. The Classical Academy won the 3A boys’ state championship last year and have a number of athletes who qualified for this year’s meet including seniors Nathan Bone and Brendan Johnston. In Class 4A, the Palmer Ridge boys won last year’s meet. Seniors Brandon Hippe, Logan Bocovich and Andrew Bluemel are among those who qualified.
Boys’ Soccer: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Centaurus at Air Academy
It’s state playoff time for boys’ soccer and the reigning 4A state champions are off to a good start. The No. 1-ranked Air Academy Kadets dispatched of Canon City in a 7-0 rout Wednesday. Air Academy hosts Centaurus Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s state championship, where the Kadets won 1-0. Air Academy beat Centaurus earlier this year with a 4-2 victory but there’s little doubt the visitors are looking to play spoiler and avenge those two losses. It’s a tall task as the Kadets haven’t lost since August and they last tied with Rampart in late September. Since then, Air Academy has won its last eight, averaging 4.5 goals. Junior Thaddaeus Dewing leads Air Academy with 23 goals.
Boys’ Soccer: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Holy Family at The Classical Academy
It wouldn’t be fair to give the Kadets all the shine and fail to mention their rivals at The Classical Academy. The No. 7- ranked Titans also won their first game in the 4A state tournament, knocking off Green Mountain in a 2-0 win Wednesday. The Titans have won their last 10 games, scoring an average of 3.8 goals. Last year The Classical Academy fell short of the state championship, falling to Air Academy 2-0 in the semifinal round. If those two teams were to meet again, it would not be until the state championship. Leading the Titans is senior Aaron Peck with 11 goals.