Football: Friday 7 p.m., Jefferson at St. Mary’s
It’s the battle of the undefeateds as the 2-0 St. Mary’s Pirates host the 2-0 Jefferson Saints out of Edgewater. The fast start is St. Mary’s best since 2014. The Pirates have a balanced attack on offense averaging just shy of 150 yards passing and 140 yards rushing. Look for junior running back Andrew Sorensen to make an impact on offense. He’s averaging 4.6 yards a carry. On defense the tandem of junior defensive linemen Dominic Hughes and David Torrence have combined for three sacks on the young season.
Field Hockey: Saturday 9 a.m., Palmer Ridge at Liberty
Liberty has the opportunity to snap a two-game losing streak against the defending field hockey state champions. Kylan McCulloch leads the Lancers with four goals. Jordyn Isner leads the Bears with seven goals.
Softball: Saturday 10 a.m., Vista Ridge at Rampart
With the regular season nearing a close for softball, two of the region’s better teams meet in a nonconference bout when the Rampart Rams host the Vista Ridge Wolves. Vista has 7-6 record and sits atop the Pikes Peak League while Rampart at 9-4 overall is just one league game behind Pine Creek, which leads the Colorado Springs Metro League. Freshman Kaylee Sheets leads the Rams in batting with 22 RBIs and a .545 batting average. Senor Kaitlyn Lord leads the Wolves, also with 22 RBIs.
Boys’ Soccer: Saturday 11 a.m.,
Widefield vs. Palmer at Garry Berry S.
Got to love a chance to see two crosstown teams duke it at Garry Berry. This time, the Widefield Gladiators take on the Palmer Terrors. The Glads have enjoyed a solid start to the year at 2-1-1 while the Terrors sit 1-4 and look to snap a four-game skid. Sophomore Maximiliano Solano Serna leads Palmer with three goals while Donovan Martinez has a team-high four goals on the season for the Gladiators.
Volleyball: Tuesday 7 p.m., The Vanguard School at Colorado Springs Christian
The Colorado Springs Christian Lions are off to a fast 5-1 start following an unusual 13-12 season last year. After back-to-back 23-5 seasons followed by a berth in the state semifinals in 2015 and 2016, the Lions weren’t in the state tournament last year. They seem to be making up for last season, winning their last four and not allowing an opponent to win two games. Tuesday, the Lions host Vanguard for Parent Night and a chance to keep the momentum going against the Coursers, who have not won a match this season. Junior Jubilee Diamond and sophomore Abby Miller lead the Lions in kills with 52 and 51 respectively.
