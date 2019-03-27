Baseball: Cheyenne Mountain at Discovery Canyon, Tuesday, 4 p.m.
It’s getting crowded at the top of the Pikes Peak League for baseball. Lewis-Palmer, Palmer Ridge, Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon are the top four in the conference, each with a 2-0 league record. Tuesday, the Indians travel to the Thunder for what should be a good game. Cheyenne Mountain is red hot on a five-game win streak, posting double-digit runs in its last three games. Discovery Canyon is on a four-game win streak. One of these streaks will end. Senior Aaron Berkhoff is leading the way for the Indians with a .556 batting average, 10 hits, three RBIs and a home run. Discovery Canyon senior Mason Pastorello is batting well for the Thunder with .562 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs.
Girls' Lacrosse: Pueblo West at Air Academy, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Air Academy sits atop the Southern Girls Lacrosse league with a 1-0 conference record, 3-2 record overall. It hosts 3-0 Pueblo West on Tuesday. The Cyclones are averaging 17 goals on the young season and have held opponents to less than 10 in each contest. The Kadets have averaged 13 points through their five matches. Senior Reagan Brunenstuhl leads Air Academy with 19 goals.
Girls' Soccer: Canon City at Woodland Park, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
It’s been a rough start to the year for Woodland Park. The Panthers have yet to score through four games. Woodland Park hosts Canon City on Tuesday in what appears to be a winnable matchup as the Tigers are 1-2 and have been shut out in two of their three games. Senior goalkeeper Triniti Rohman has 55 saves on the season for the Panthers, averaging 13.8 saves.
Girls' Soccer: Harrison at The Classical Academy, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
The story couldn’t be more different between The Classical Academy’s and Harrison’s girls’ soccer teams. The Titans team is a force to be reckoned with in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League, having posted double-digit wins in regular seasons since at least 2009 (as far back as Maxpreps.com goes) while the Panthers haven’t posted a winning season in the same time frame. The Titans are off to an unbeaten start at 2-0-1 while the Panthers are 1-2 and coming off their first win against Palmer on the 21st.
Boys’ Lacrosse: Pine Creek at Palmer, Tuesday, 7 p.m.
The Palmer Terrors won three straight to start the season but have since cooled off, dropping their last three games. They have an opportunity to get back on track Tuesday after spring break when they host crosstown rival Pine Creek, which was also on a two-game losing streak heading into Wednesday. Sophomore Cole Gramlich leads the Eagles with six goals while the Terrors are led by junior Leo Zook and sophomore Jack Seiber, who have 15 each.