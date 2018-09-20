Boys’ Tennis
Friday, 8 a.m., Trojan Invite
Fountain-Fort Carson is hosting multiple schools from the region for the Trojan Classic just about a month out from state championships. This tournament provides an opportunity for some of the region’s best to square off.
Softball
Friday, 1 p.m., Widefield at Doherty
Doherty plays host to a softball tournament this weekend and one of the more intriguing matchups pits the Spartans against the Widefield Gladiators. The Glads have had a great season thus far, going undefeated at 4-0 in league play but the Spartans have won their last five games in a row. Look for Doherty senior Mariana Morales, she paces the teams with 37 RBIs. Morales also has 13 doubles and eight home runs. For the Glads, Savannah Valdez and Jocelyn Garcia have combined for 30 RBIs.
Football
Friday, 7 p.m., Pueblo West at Pine Creek
Both the Pueblo West Cyclones and the Pine Creek Eagles enter Friday’s game at District 20 Stadium at 3-1. There’s a lot of history between these two teams. The Eagles bested the Cyclones twice last season; the second victory earned Pine Creek a berth in the 4A state championship last fall. This season Pueblo West has been stingy on defense. It hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 10 points. The Eagles will come in hungry after being held to just seven points against 5A Valor Christian last week.
Boys’ Soccer
Tuesday, 4:15 p.m. Sierra at Harrison
It’s rivalry week for the Sierra Stallions and Harrison Panthers. The two square off and the Stallions are seeking their first win of the season. They get an opportunity to do so against a 2-5 (entering Thursday) Harrison squad. The Panthers have won this rivalry game the last two years. Harrison has allowed 26 goals to 14 scores. The Stallions have scored six goals opposed to 34 to goals allowed.
Volleyball
Tuesday, 6 p.m. Air Academy at Doherty
Tuesday’s match between the Kadets and Spartans is shaping up to be a good one as Air Academy is 7-4 heading into a game against Coronado Thursday and Doherty will walk into Friday’s contest with Canon City at 7-3. The Kadets just lost to Ralston Valley after winning five straight. Doherty, on the other hand, is on a three-game win streak. The Spartans are led by senior outside hitter Hope Hines, who has 52 kills. Sophomore Abby Hutcheon and senior Leilani Washington, both middle blockers, lead the team in total blocks. Hutcheon has 19 and Washington has 14.
hugh johnson, the gazette