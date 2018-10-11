Boys’ Tennis state
tournament: 4A Pueblo, 5A Denver Friday 9 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m.
OK, not events that are in the region but it’s the state championships for boys’ tennis this weekend. After one day it looks like the only area teams that are in the running are Cheyenne Mountain and Discovery Canyon in the 4A division. Friday’s slate will feature playback matches and semifinals, then third-and fourth-place games and the finals will be played starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Softball Regionals:
Saturday, all day
Like with boys’ tennis, prep softball isn’t being played in region but many area teams are participating in regionals that are happening on many field across the state. To name a few, 15-8 Rampart takes on Fossil Ridge, 13-10 Cheyenne Mountain meets Pueblo South, 16-7 Mesa Ridge takes on Rifle, 13-10 Discovery Canyon faces Erie, Pine Creek at 14-9 will play Loveland, Widefield, also 14-9, faces Golden and 17-6 St. Mary’s squares off against Burlington.
Football: Regis Jesuit at Doherty, Saturday 1 p.m. at Garry Berry Stadium
Despite an overall record of 3-4 the Doherty Spartans remain perfect in league play with a 2-0 record in the 5A South Division. A game behind crosstown rival Fountain-Fort Carson (4-3, 2-0), who the Spartans meet in two weeks, Doherty hosts another league opponent Saturday in Regis Jesuit. The Raiders are also 3-4 overall, 2-0 in league.
Doherty has won its last three games after dropping four to begin the season. The team is led by senior running back Gage Vanaman and senior receiver Brian Mosley on offense. Mosley has four touchdowns and 474 receiving yards while Vanaman has rushed 104 times for 436 yards and three scores.
Boys’ Soccer: Widefield at Mesa Ridge Tuesday, 4 p.m.
With the regular season drawing to a close, the Mesa Ridge Grizzlies face a pair of league opponents. Mesa Ridge is third in the Colorado Springs Metro League with a record of 3-1-1 and an overall record of 4-6-2.
The Grizzlies face league-leading Classical Academy Thursday and host District 3 rival Widefield Tuesday evening.
The games are must wins for the Grizzlies to keep pace in their division.
Junior Caleb Desboullions leads the Grizzlies with 10 goals. The Widefield Gladiators are led by senior Donovan Martinez, who has eight goals, and junior Salif Doumbia with seven.
Volleyball: Falcon at
Discovery Canyon, Tuesday 4 p.m.
The Discovery Canyon Thunder are having an excellent season and were tied in league play heading into Thursday’s defeat against Lewis-Palmer.
Both teams had one overall loss and both entered the contest with 4-0 records in the 4A/5A Pikes Peak Volleyball league. By virtue of the loss, the Thunder have to gain ground in the league. While the Rangers face third-place Palmer Ridge in a District 48 rivalry, the Thunder host Falcon in hopes of regaining momentum.
Sophomore Paityn Kramer leads the Thunder in kills with 116 while senior Ashten Prechtel leads the team and all of Class 4A in total blocks with 87. Prechtel will face the No. 2 player in total blocks in 4A in Falcon’s senior Avynn LaRose, who has 86 blocks. Senior Austen Brewer leads Falcon in kills with 164.
Hugh Johnson,
The Gazette