Football: Saturday, Vista PEAK at Palmer, 10 a.m.
The Palmer Terrors won their first game in nearly two years last week after defeating Mitchell 21-12. This Saturday they have an opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Vista PEAK Bison. To do so they’ll need another great outing from senior quarterback Jackson Brill who rushed 22 times for 100 yards and two scores. Fellow senior Ian McGee tacked on another 60 yards on 11 rushes.
Softball: Saturday, Pueblo County vs. Cheyenne Mountain at Runyon Field, 11 a.m.
Picking this game is cheating a bit because the Runyon Field Sports Complex lies far outside the boundaries of the Pikes Peak region but the Cheyenne Mountain Indians have been too good to ignore, especially when they’ll be facing off against an opponent that is undefeated in Pueblo County. Winners of their last four, Cheyenne Mountain opened league play with a 12-0 win over Palmer Ridge Wednesday. The Indians are led by junior pitcher Katelyn Ralston who has team bests in batting percentage (.667), RBIs (13), hits (14), ERA (1.75) and strikeouts (44).
Volleyball: Saturday, Doherty at Mesa Ridge, 1 p.m.
The Mesa Ridge Grizzlies are hosting a volleyball tournament this weekend and they’ll be taking on the Doherty Spartans midday Saturday. Both teams are off to a slow start to begin the season and both teams are looking to improve on lackluster campaigns last season. The Grizzlies are 0-1 and the Spartans are 1-2. Saturday’s matchup is a winnable contest for both teams. Look for senior outside hitter Hope Hines, who leads the Spartans in kills with 20.
Boys’ Soccer: Saturday, Fairview at Pine Creek, 4 p.m.
The Pine Creek Eagles, at 2-1-1, host undefeated Fairview Saturday. The Knights enter the game having outscored their opponents 9-1 in their first three games. Fairview’s stout defense will challenge the Eagles, who have scored six goals in their first four games. Pine Creek’s forwards, notably Christian Seaquist who leads the Eagles with four goals, will need to show up big for their team come through Saturday.
Boys’ Golf: Monday, Cheyenne Mountain Invitational at Country Club of Colorado
With a month remaining in the regular season, Cheyenne Mountain is hosting its Indian Invitational. The tournament provides a great opportunity to see some of the best golfers in the region, including Liberty’s Brandon Bervig and Lucas Howell.